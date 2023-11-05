Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Seattle Kraken fall 6-3 as Calgary Flames score 2 early in 3rd

Nov 4, 2023, 10:27 PM

Seattle Kraken Flames...

Calgary's Mikael Backlund celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 4, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund scored early in the third period to lift the Calgary Flames past the Seattle Kraken 6-3 on Saturday night.

Calgary Flames 6, Seattle Kraken 3: Box score

Sharangovich broke a 2-2 tie with a tip-in at 1:33, and Backlund scored on a rebound at four minutes after goalie Philipp Grubauer made a sprawling save on A.J. Green’s breakaway.

Martin Pospisil and Noah Hanifin also scored for Calgary, and Backlund and Rasmus Andersson had empty-net goals. Dan Vladar made 17 saves.

Jaden Schwartz, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen scored for Seattle. Grubauer made 25 saves.

Calgary overcame the loss of forward Andrew Mangiapane to a match penalty at 8:45 of the first period. Mangiapane was given a major for cross-checking and a match penalty for attempt to injure.

Seattle’s Jared McCann was down when Mangiapane cross-checked his head into the ice. After a brief exit, McCann returned to the game.

UP NEXT

Calgary Flames: Host Nashville on Tuesday night.

Seattle Kraken: At Arizona on Tuesday night.

