Why Julian Love must ‘step up’ for Seahawks’ defense vs Ravens

When the Seattle Seahawks face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the Hawks’ improved defense will have its hands full.

Seattle Seahawks Injuries: 4 questionable vs Ravens, no one ruled out

The Ravens have one of the NFL’s more dangerous offenses, led by star dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson.

So which Seahawks defender needs to have a breakout game to help Seattle have a better chance to win?

“That’s a little tougher (to decide) this week,” former NFL quarterback Brock Huard said during Friday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

Ultimately, Huard pointed to a defensive back that he feels has room to improve this year.

“If they’re gonna play great defense this week, Julian Love has got to take a step up,” he said.

Love, a safety, signed with the Seahawks this offseason on a three-year deal after spending the first four years of his career with the New York Giants.

Love has been a regular on a Seattle defense that has no shortage of talented defensive backs.

The Seahawks have three young cornerbacks who play a lot in Riq Woolen, Tre Brown and rookie Devon Witherspoon, and Seattle also utilizes three-safety looks with Love, Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams.

“I’m kind of waiting for Love to play at the same speed as some of his buddies around him,” Huard said. “I want to see the same urgency, the same intensity. My eye is on Julian Love.”

Huard thinks Love will be targeted by Baltimore’s offense, primarily when it comes to defending star tight end Mark Andrews.

“They’re gonna, I think, try to isolate him at times with Mark Andrews,” he said. “And I think there’s gonna be times he’s in the alley and he’s got to tackle Lamar Jackson.”

Because of Jackson and Andrews being part of a dangerous Ravens offense, Huard thinks this game ultimately comes down to the Seahawks’ defense.

“Defensively is where you’re going to win this game. Defensively is where you’re going to have to contain Zay (Flowers) and Andrews and Lamar and everything else,” Huard said. “So for me, I’ve got my eyes on Julian Love. Everybody else will have tbem on Jamal, all the cameras will be on Bobby, certainly Leonard Williams is going to be a talking point, but Julian Love is going to have to do the dirty work. He’s going to have to play super, super good football 60-plus snaps, I think, for this defense to contain all of the arsenal of the Baltimore Ravens.”

Listen to the full second hour of Friday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Seahawks’ Carroll: How Williams trade came to be, what he brings

• Salk: Seattle Seahawks trade is a big statement — and a bet on Geno Smith

• Rost: 3 key things the Seattle Seahawks can prove against Ravens

• Bumpus: ‘Defense is the identity’ of the Seattle Seahawks right now

• K.J. Wright: What Seahawks get in adding Leonard Williams, who it helps

Follow @TheBGustafson