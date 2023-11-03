Seahawks Injuries: 4 questionable vs Ravens, no one ruled out

The Seattle Seahawks will be taking part in one of the biggest games of the weekend when they take on the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup of two first-place teams.

Seattle Seahawks’ Carroll: How Williams trade came to be, what he brings

For the most part, the Seahawks are as healthy as they’ve been entering the game, but one area remains very beat up.

The Seahawks have no players ruled out for the Week 9 clash in Baltimore, and no players are doubtful, either.

Safety Jamal Adams was questionable last week but doesn’t have an injury designation, nor do receivers DK Metcalf, who missed Week 7, or Tyler Lockett, who was questionable to play last weekend.

Then there’s the offensive line, which has already been mix and match all year long, and that may remain the case on Sunday.

Starting right guard Phil Haynes’ status is up in the air once again due to a calf strain that has sidelined him for three games and knocked him out of another. He’s questionable to play.

Unfortunately, rookie guard Anthony Bradford, who has filled in for Haynes on the offensive line this year, is also questionable with ankle and knee injuries.

If both are out, the Seahawks’ next options at right guard are either Jake Curhan, who has played mostly right tackle this year, or Jason Peters, the veteran who made his season debut last year, splitting time at right tackle with Stone Forsythe. There is also still no real update on regular starting right tackle Abraham Lucas, who is on injured reserve with a knee injury. Lucas hasn’t played since Week 1.

Two other Seattle players are questionable to play as well: running back Kenny McIntosh and defensive tackle Austin Faoliu.

McIntosh, a rookie seventh-round pick, has yet to play this year due to a knee injury. Faoliu, who played in the XFL for the Seattle Sea Dragons last year, also has a knee injury.

Both were designated to return to practice last week after McIntosh started the year on injured reserve and Faoliu started on PUP. Neither are currently on the 53-man roster, so if they’re activated, a separate roster move will need to be made.

As for the Ravens, starting right tackle Morgan Moses is doubtful to play while starting safety Marcus Williams, backup defensive back Daryl Worely and reserve cornerback Rock Ya-Sin are questionable to play.

