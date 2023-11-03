Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injuries: 4 questionable vs Ravens, no one ruled out

Nov 3, 2023, 1:42 PM

Seahawks Phil Haynes...

Phil Haynes of the Seattle Seahawks in action against the New York Giants at Lumen Field on October 30, 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks will be taking part in one of the biggest games of the weekend when they take on the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup of two first-place teams.

Seattle Seahawks’ Carroll: How Williams trade came to be, what he brings

For the most part, the Seahawks are as healthy as they’ve been entering the game, but one area remains very beat up.

The Seahawks have no players ruled out for the Week 9 clash in Baltimore, and no players are doubtful, either.

Safety Jamal Adams was questionable last week but doesn’t have an injury designation, nor do receivers DK Metcalf, who missed Week 7, or Tyler Lockett, who was questionable to play last weekend.

Then there’s the offensive line, which has already been mix and match all year long, and that may remain the case on Sunday.

Starting right guard Phil Haynes’ status is up in the air once again due to a calf strain that has sidelined him for three games and knocked him out of another. He’s questionable to play.

Unfortunately, rookie guard Anthony Bradford, who has filled in for Haynes on the offensive line this year, is also questionable with ankle and knee injuries.

If both are out, the Seahawks’ next options at right guard are either Jake Curhan, who has played mostly right tackle this year, or Jason Peters, the veteran who made his season debut last year, splitting time at right tackle with Stone Forsythe. There is also still no real update on regular starting right tackle Abraham Lucas, who is on injured reserve with a knee injury. Lucas hasn’t played since Week 1.

Two other Seattle players are questionable to play as well: running back Kenny McIntosh and defensive tackle Austin Faoliu.

McIntosh, a rookie seventh-round pick, has yet to play this year due to a knee injury. Faoliu, who played in the XFL for the Seattle Sea Dragons last year, also has a knee injury.

Both were designated to return to practice last week after McIntosh started the year on injured reserve and Faoliu started on PUP. Neither are currently on the 53-man roster, so if they’re activated, a separate roster move will need to be made.

As for the Ravens, starting right tackle Morgan Moses is doubtful to play while starting safety Marcus Williams, backup defensive back Daryl Worely and reserve cornerback Rock Ya-Sin are questionable to play.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Salk: Seattle Seahawks trade is a big statement — and a bet on Geno Smith
Rost: 3 key things the Seattle Seahawks can prove against Ravens
Bumpus: ‘Defense is the identity’ of the Seattle Seahawks right now
K.J. Wright: What Seahawks get in adding Leonard Williams, who it helps

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks’ Carroll: How Williams trade came to be, what he brings

"There's just no holes. He's a fantastic football player," Pete Carroll said of new Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Stacy Rost

Rost: 3 key things the Seattle Seahawks can prove against Ravens

The Seattle Seahawks see themselves as a contender, and the rest of the NFL should if they can beat the Ravens this weekend.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Mike Salk

Salk: Seahawks trade is a big statement — and a bet on Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks' big trade for Leonard Williams shows faith from the team in its roster, while also putting the spotlight squarely on quarterback Geno Smith.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks...

The Associated Press

Williams gets thrown into competition right away with Seahawks

It was a very different introduction for new Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams to his new team than you might expect.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: ‘Defense is the identity’ of the Seattle Seahawks right now

Based on how the Seattle Seahawks have been playing since Week 3, Michael Bumpus thinks the Hawks are now a defensive team.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams...

Brandon Gustafson

K.J. Wright: What Seahawks get in adding Leonard Williams, who it helps

K.J. Wright breaks down why he's a big fan of the Seattle Seahawks' trade for Leonard Williams and what it means for the defense.

2 days ago

Seahawks Injuries: 4 questionable vs Ravens, no one ruled out