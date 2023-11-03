Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Grubauer’s 33 saves, Dunn’s goal lead Kraken past Predators 4-2

Nov 2, 2023, 9:58 PM

Seattle Kraken...

Philipp Grubauer of the Seattle Kraken makes a save on Nov. 2, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Vince Dunn scored his second goal of the season off a faceoff 8:38 into the third period to give Seattle a two-goal advantage, Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves and the Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Thursday night.

Seattle Kraken 4, Nashville Predators 2: Stats

Coming off a career-high in points last season, Dunn’s slap shot beat Nashville goalie Juuse Saros to the glove side to give Seattle a 4-2 lead.

The Kraken also got goals from Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jared McCann in the first period and defenseman Brian Dumoulin’s goal late in the second period snapped a 2-2 tie. Dumoulin scored in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

After playing seven of its first 10 games on the road, Seattle won consecutive games for the first time this season following its overtime win over Tampa Bay on Monday. The Kraken will also get to spend most of November at home with seven of the next 11 games on home ice.

Grubauer was terrific, especially in the second period when he stopped 14 of 15 shots, several right around the goal mouth. Grubauer also picked up the second penalty of his career when he was called for tripping Nashville’s Liam Foudy late in the second period. It was his first penalty since a 2016 game against Ottawa while playing for Washington.

Tommy Novak scored in the dying seconds of a power play 6:35 into the game and Roman Josi got the only shot past Grubauer in the second period with his second goal of the season, also on the power play. Nashville has dropped the first two games of a five-game road trip.

Saros made 26 saves, but faced far more traffic than the first meeting against Seattle in the first week of the season when he made 23 saves in a 3-0 shutout.

Nashville was 2 for 5 on the power play after going 0 for 4 against Vancouver to open the road trip.

UP NEXT

Nashville Predators: Continue their road trip at Edmonton on Saturday.

Seattle Kraken: Host Calgary on Saturday.

