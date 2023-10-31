Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

McCann scores in OT, Seattle Kraken get 1st win over Lightning

Oct 30, 2023, 7:13 PM

Jared McCann of the Seattle Kraken celebrates a goal in overtime against Tampa Bay. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jared McCann scored a power-play goal 2:53 into overtime, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Monday night.

Seattle Kraken 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (OT): Box score

With Tampa Bay’s Nick Paul in the penalty box for hooking, McCann converted a blast from the left circle for his fifth goal of the season.

The Kraken earned their first victory in five tries against the Lightning since entering the NHL in 2021.

Brian Dumoulin, Yanni Gourde and Kailer Yamamoto scored in the first period for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves for his first win in five decisions this season.

The Lightning trailed 3-1 after one period, but Alex Barre-Boulet got them within one by scoring a power-play goal 3:40 into the second. Brandon Hagel tied it with 5:32 remaining in the third.

Yamamoto set up Gourde’s goal at 13:08 of the opening period to give Seattle a 2-0 lead, and then scored a power-play goal at 15:52.

Dumoulin had the first goal for the Kraken, who had been 0-4-0 against Tampa Bay since entering the NHL in 2021.

Tanner Jeannot scored in the first and assisted on Barre-Boulet’s power-play goal for the Lightning, who finished 3-0-2 on a five-game homestand. Jonas Johansson, coming off back-to-back shutouts, finished with 40 saves.

The Kraken ended Johansson’s shutout streak at 132:06 when Dumoulin banged home the rebound of Justin Schultz’s shot.

Gourde, a Stanley Cup winner with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021, made it 2-0 one minute later, beating Johansson with a wrist shot from the slot.

Tampa Bay cut the deficit in half at 13:37 when Jeannot’s backhander beat Grubauer.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: Return home to host Nashville on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Visit Columbus on Thursday night.

