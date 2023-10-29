The Seattle Seahawks will have their all their top receivers and defensive backs against the Cleveland Browns.

Listen: Wyman & Bob interview Seattle Seahawks legend Steve Largent

Receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is active, as is safety Jamal Adams (knee) after both were listed as questionable to suit up. DK Metcalf is also returning to action after missing his first career NFL game last week with hip and rib injuries.

Seattle has six inactive players, and five are healthy scratches.

Starting right guard Phil Haynes is the lone Seahawk to miss the game with injury as he’s dealing with a calf strain. It’s the third time this year he’s been inactive.

Receivers Cody Thompson, offensive linemen Raiqwon O’Neal and McClendon Curtis, cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly and linebacker Drake Thomas are healthy scratches.

With Haynes out again, it’s likely that rookie guard Anthony Bradford will again get the start. But veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters, a six-time All-Pro, is active from the practice squad for the first time and could also feasibly see time at guard.

Peters could also potentially start at right tackle over Jake Curhan or Stone Forsythe, who have each seen a lot of playing time this season as left tackle Charles Cross missed three games with a toe injury and right tackle Abraham Lucas has been on injured reserve with a knee injury since Week 2.

For the Browns, the biggest name on their inactive list is starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is out with a shoulder injury. Starting in his place will be P.J. Walker, a former XFL standout in the shortened 2020 season. For a full list of inactive Cleveland players, visit this link.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Brock & Salk discuss Clark’s return to Seahawks, his likely role

• Lockett and Adams questionable for Seahawks, Haynes doubtful

• Geno, Seahawks’ red zone offense start tough stretch vs Browns

• Does Frank Clark change what Seahawks will do at trade deadline?

• Time for Seahawks to pay Jordyn Brooks? K.J. and Huard weigh in

Follow @TheBGustafson