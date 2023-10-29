Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Inactives: Lockett and Adams in, Peters active for 1st time

Oct 29, 2023, 11:43 AM | Updated: 12:15 pm

Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett...

Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after catching the ball for a first down on Jan. 9, 2022. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Norm Hall/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks will have their all their top receivers and defensive backs against the Cleveland Browns.

Listen: Wyman & Bob interview Seattle Seahawks legend Steve Largent

Receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is active, as is safety Jamal Adams (knee) after both were listed as questionable to suit up. DK Metcalf is also returning to action after missing his first career NFL game last week with hip and rib injuries.

Seattle has six inactive players, and five are healthy scratches.

Starting right guard Phil Haynes is the lone Seahawk to miss the game with injury as he’s dealing with a calf strain. It’s the third time this year he’s been inactive.

Receivers Cody Thompson, offensive linemen Raiqwon O’Neal and McClendon Curtis, cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly and linebacker Drake Thomas are healthy scratches.

With Haynes out again, it’s likely that rookie guard Anthony Bradford will again get the start. But veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters, a six-time All-Pro, is active from the practice squad for the first time and could also feasibly see time at guard.

Peters could also potentially start at right tackle over Jake Curhan or Stone Forsythe, who have each seen a lot of playing time this season as left tackle Charles Cross missed three games with a toe injury and right tackle Abraham Lucas has been on injured reserve with a knee injury since Week 2.

For the Browns, the biggest name on their inactive list is starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is out with a shoulder injury. Starting in his place will be P.J. Walker, a former XFL standout in the shortened 2020 season. For a full list of inactive Cleveland players, visit this link.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Brock & Salk discuss Clark’s return to Seahawks, his likely role
• Lockett and Adams questionable for Seahawks, Haynes doubtful
• Geno, Seahawks’ red zone offense start tough stretch vs Browns
• Does Frank Clark change what Seahawks will do at trade deadline?
• Time for Seahawks to pay Jordyn Brooks? K.J. and Huard weigh in

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

What They Said: Seahawks on late pick, last-minute win over Browns

Here's what Pete Carroll and many key Seattle Seahawks players said about the team's late plays to beat the Browns 24-20 on Sunday.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Win over Browns delivers 1st place

The voices of Seattle Sports react to the Seattle Seahawks' 24-20 comeback win over the Browns that comes with the NFC West lead.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

The Associated Press

Recap: JSN’s late TD gives Seahawks win over Browns, NFC West lead

Geno Smith threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 38 seconds left, and the Seattle Seahawks rallied for a 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns after blowing an early 14-point lead.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Brent Stecker

The Big Plays: Seattle Seahawks come back to beat Browns 24-20

Watch video highlights of the most important plays of the Seattle Seahawks' important 24-20 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks throwbacks Colby Parkinson...

Brent Stecker

Photos: See the Seattle Seahawks’ throwbacks in action

The Seattle Seahawks throwbacks in the colors of the 1990s are being worn for Sunday's home game at Lumen Field against the Cleveland Browns.

9 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Steve Largent...

Brandon Gustafson

Listen: Wyman & Bob interview Seahawks legend Steve Largent

Ahead of the Seattle Seahawks wearing their throwback uniforms this Sunday, Wyman & Bob interviewed Hall of Famer Steve Largent.

1 day ago

Seahawks Inactives: Lockett and Adams in, Peters active for 1st time