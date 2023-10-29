Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

AP Top 25: Where are UW Huskies as Oregon haunts them again?

Oct 29, 2023, 11:42 AM

UW Huskies Dillon Johnson...

UW Huskies RB Dillon Johnson celebrates a touchdown against Stanford on Oct. 28, 2023. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Another win, another week in the top five of the Associated Press college football poll for the UW Huskies. But they’re suddenly being haunted by a foe thought to be vanquished a few games ago.

Caple’s Takeaways: UW Huskies hold on 42-33 vs Stanford

The Huskies are once again the No. 5 team in the nation following Saturday’s 42-33 win at Stanford, but right behind them are the Oregon Ducks, who rose two spots to No. 6 after an impressive 35-6 win over Utah.

Washington (8-0) is just two weeks removed from beating the Ducks 36-33 at Husky Stadium, but the Dawgs have had two less than stellar performances in a row since. First was a 15-7 win at home over Arizona State on Oct. 21 where quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the offense struggled mightily, then came Saturday’s game at Stanford where the Cardinal cut UW’s lead to two points at three separate times in the second half, including with 6:46 to go in the fourth quarter.

The 7-1 Ducks, meanwhile, bounced back from their loss at Washington by beating WSU 38-24 on Oct. 21, then thoroughly handling Utah on the road on Saturday.

What does this all mean? It’s making an epic rematch between the Dawgs and Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, Dec. 1 in Las Vegas – with a likely spot in the College Football Playoff on the line – seem all the more inevitable.

In terms of voting, the UW Huskies received 1,327 points in Sunday’s new poll, whereas Oregon received 1,235. Neither had a single first-place vote.

Following Utah’s loss to Oregon, the Utes (6-2) slipped from No. 13 all the way down to No. 18.

Click here for the full AP college football top 25

The entire top five was unchanged, with the order being Georgia at No. 1, followed by Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington. All five teams are 8-0.

The Pac-12 is again tied for most schools in the top 25 among conferences with six. In addition to UW, Oregon and Utah, the Pac-12 has Oregon State (No. 16), UCLA (No. 20) and USC (No. 24) in the mix.

The UW Huskies begin a brutal schedule in the month of November next Saturday when they go to USC. Following that is a home game against Utah, a trip to Oregon State, and finally the Apple Cup in Seattle against WSU.

Oregon gets Cal at home next Saturday.

More on the UW Huskies

Draft analyst has Penix as first-rounder with intriguing pro comp
Caple: The case for UW Huskies’ defense being surprisingly good
UW’s WRs part of why Penix is in Heisman race

UW Huskies

UW Huskies...

Christian Caple

Caple’s Takeaways: UW Huskies hold on 42-33 vs Stanford

UW insider Christian Caple shares his biggest takeaways from the UW Huskies' close 42-33 win at Stanford on Saturday.

24 hours ago

UW Huskies...

The Associated Press

Penix throws 4 TDs, No. 5 UW Huskies survive at Stanford 42-33

Michael Penix Jr. threw four touchdown passes to help the UW Huskies survive an upset attempt at Stanford, winning 42-33.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr....

Brandon Gustafson

One NFL Draft analyst has UW’s Michael Penix as 1st rounder with intriguing pro comp

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah had high praise for UW Huskies star QB Michael Penix Jr., and shared an interesting pro comparison for him.

2 days ago

UW Huskies...

Christian Caple

Caple: The case for UW Huskies’ defense being surprisingly good

While all eyes are on the UW Huskies' offense, Christian Caple breaks down how the defense may be one of the 25 best in college football.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr....

The Associated Press

No. 5 UW Huskies look to get offense back on track at Stanford

The UW Huskies will look to get their high-powered offense rolling against Stanford after a poor showing against ASU last week.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Mike Hopkins Terrell Brown...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies hoops faces must-win season under coach Hopkins

In what could be his last chance with the UW Huskies, Mike Hopkins has a team with experience hoping to be a surprise Pac-12 contender.

3 days ago

AP Top 25: Where are UW Huskies as Oregon haunts them again?