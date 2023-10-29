Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Tkachuk gets his 1st goal of season, Panthers rally past Kraken 3-2

Oct 28, 2023, 6:25 PM

Seattle Kraken...

Jamie Oleksiak of the Seattle Kraken against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 27, 2021. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

(Mark Brown/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk snapped the longest start-of-season goal scoring drought of his career, Nick Cousins scored the go-ahead goal with 5:52 left and the Florida Panthers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Saturday night.

Florida Panthers 3, Seattle Kraken 2: Stats

Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves for Florida (4-3-0), which has now won 13 games in which it trailed by at least two goals since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Jared McCann and Eeli Tolvanen scored for the Kraken. Joey Daccord made 35 saves for Seattle (2-5-2).

McCann put the Kraken ahead with a breakaway goal 7:58 into the first period. Tolvanen added to the lead by deflecting Jaden Schwartz’s shot past Bobrovsky 7:34 into the second.

And then, it was time for Florida to do what it has so often in recent seasons — start a comeback.

Forsling, Tkachuk and Cousins were all goalless on the season entering Saturday, and picked the right night to change that for Florida. Forsling and Tkachuk got their goals 11 seconds apart to tie the game; Forsling’s goal was on the power play, barely a minute after Schwartz gave Seattle the 2-0 lead.

Tkachuk — coming off a 40-goal season a year ago — needed until the seventh game of this season to get goal No. 1. He’d never needed more than four games to score his first goal in any of his previous seven NHL seasons.

Cousins got the game winner into a wide-open net after Daccord was caught off-guard by a bounce off the boards.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: Visit Tampa Bay on Monday.

Florida Panthers: Visit Boston on Monday.

Jon Morosi breaks down why Seattle Kraken have started season slowly

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken...

Brandon Gustafson

Jon Morosi breaks down why Kraken have started season slowly

Jon Morosi shares what hes seeing from the slow start to the Seattle Kraken season and whether they did enough this past offseason.

1 day ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Martin Necas scores in OT to give Hurricanes 3-2 win over Kraken

Martin Necas scored his second goal of the game with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken Jaden Schwartz...

The Associated Press

Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat streaking Red Wings 5-4

Jordan Eberle scored with 5 seconds remaining in overtime and the Seattle Kraken snapped the Detroit Red Wings’ five-game winning streak with a 5-4 victory on Tuesday night.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken Andre Burakovsky...

The Associated Press

Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky out 6-8 weeks after procedure

The Seattle Kraken announced Monday that Andrew Burakovsky underwent an unspecified procedure to repair an upper-body injury.

5 days ago

Seattle Kraken NY Rangers...

The Associated Press

Panarin’s 2 goals lifts New York Rangers over Seattle Kraken 4-1

Artemi Panarin scored twice, Filip Chytil had three assists and the New York Rangers beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Saturday night.

7 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: New Seattle Kraken intros at Climate Pledge Arena

Check out the new Seattle Kraken introduction from before the team's home win at Climate Pledge Arena against the Carolina Hurricanes.

8 days ago

Tkachuk gets his 1st goal of season, Panthers rally past Kraken 3-2