SEATTLE KRAKEN

Martin Necas scores in OT to give Hurricanes 3-2 win over Kraken

Oct 26, 2023, 7:18 PM

Seattle Kraken...

Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 26, 2023. (Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

(Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored his second goal of the game with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night to snap a three-game skid.

Carolina Hurricanes 3, Seattle Kraken 2: Stats

Necas got the puck in the slot and delivered the winning shot after receiving a pass from Tony DeAngelo.

Carolina’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored with 4:24 left in regulation to force the extra session. Necas had an assist on that goal. Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots for the Hurricanes.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Devin Shore scored for the Kraken, who have yet to win consecutive games this season. Joey Daccord, who has recorded both of Seattle’s victories, made 43 saves.

The Hurricanes, who were coming off a 2-4-0 road stretch, played in just their second home game.

Seattle was aiming to beat Carolina for the second time this season.

Kotkaniemi and Necas became the third and fourth Carolina players to reach the four-goal mark.

Andersen didn’t play in the past three games as he recovered from an injury and he wasn’t tested much.

Bjorkstrand has both of his goals this season against the Hurricanes. He scored first at 11:24 of the first period.

Shore’s first goal of the season came less than 3 1/2 minutes later when he skated in on Andersen and slid the puck under the goalie’s pads.

Necas got the Hurricanes on the board with 1:38 left in the first period after Seattle mishandled the puck while trying to clear it from the zone.

The Hurricanes trailed 2-1 through two periods despite a 31-14 advantage in shots on goal.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: At Florida on Saturday night.

Carolina Hurricanes: Host San Jose on Friday night.

Martin Necas scores in OT to give Hurricanes 3-2 win over Kraken