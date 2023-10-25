Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Browns QB Deshaun Watson out vs Seahawks with shoulder injury

Oct 25, 2023, 1:26 PM

Seattle Seahawks...

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass on Sept. 24, 2023. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

(Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play again this week against the Seattle Seahawks with a strained right shoulder, a nagging injury that has already cost him three games and lingered much longer than expected.

Seattle Seahawks reuniting with pass rusher Frank Clark

Coach Kevin Stefanski said P.J. Walker will start for Watson on Sunday when the Browns (4-2) visit the Seahawks (4-2). Stefanski made the announcement before Wednesday’s practice, and said Watson won’t practice this week to focus on his rehab.

Stefanski said Watson, who started last week at Indianapolis but left after just 12 plays, did not sustain any additional damage to his shoulder in the brief outing against the Colts. He initially hurt it on Sept. 27 against Tennessee.

Stefanski said Watson has “residual swelling” in his shoulder. There has been no consideration for surgery, the coach said.

Watson returned to practice last week for the first time since hurting it on a running play against the Titans. Although he was listed as questionable, he started Sunday’s game at Indianapolis, but left after taking a hit on his fifth pass attempt.

Watson underwent another MRI on Monday, and Stefanski said the results came back clean.

Stefanski kept Watson on the sideline, saying the decision to play Walker for the rest of Cleveland’s 39-38 win at Indianapolis was made to “protect our franchise quarterback.” But Watson didn’t look ready to play as his passes were underthrown and lacked velocity.

Watson said last week he has “microtears” in his rotator cuff, an injury that normally takes up to six weeks to heal.

The 28-year-old Watson didn’t play in an Oct. 1 loss to Baltimore, and then following Cleveland’s bye week, sat out a win over San Francisco when Walker started.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Salk: Seahawks’ best trade route to help D may not be at edge
• Is Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s play a cause for concern?
• Who could be Seahawks trade options with Nwosu out?
• Football 101: Where the defense still has holes to fix
• Booger McFarland: Seattle Seahawks, 49ers ‘mirror images of each other’

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Stacy Rost

Geno, Seahawks’ red zone offense start tough stretch vs Browns

The Browns are particularly lethal on defense, and it'll be up to Geno Smith & Co. to keep the Seattle Seahawks competitive Sunday.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks throwback Bobby Wagner...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks to wear throwback uniforms once again Week 13 in Dallas

The Seattle Seahawks will wear their popular throwback uniforms a second time this season when they face the Cowboys Week 13 in Dallas.

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Frank Clark...

Brandon Gustafson

Does Frank Clark change what Seahawks will do at trade deadline?

With Frank Clark returning to the Seattle Seahawks, Brock & Salk discuss whether or not that will change the team's trade deadline approach.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Time for Seahawks to pay Jordyn Brooks? K.J. and Huard weigh in

With Seattle Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks on an expiring deal and playing well, K.J. Wright and Brock Huard share what the Hawks should do.

1 day ago

Seahawks DK Metcalf...

Stacy Rost

What They Said: Trey Wingo on Seahawks stars Witherspoon, Geno, DK

Trey Wingo joined Bump & Stacy and shared his thoughts on Seattle Seahawks stars Devon Witherspoon, Geno Smith and DK Metcalf's penalties.

1 day ago

seattle seahawks...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Bump’s Breakdown – Seattle Seahawks’ big plays from Week 7

Seattle Sports' Michael Bumpus breaks down the big plays the Seattle Seahawks' offense pulled off against the Cardinals' defense.

1 day ago

Browns QB Deshaun Watson out vs Seahawks with shoulder injury