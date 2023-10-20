The Seattle Seahawks return home this week for the first time since Week 3 when they take on the Arizona Cardinals, and a few notable players are questionable to play in the NFC West showdown.

On Friday, Seattle listed five offensive players as questionable for the game, most notably star wide receiver DK Metcalf and three of the team’s five current starting offensive linemen.

Metcalf is dealing with rib and hip injuries, and he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but did practice Friday. Metcalf leads the Seahawks with 337 receiving yards and has two touchdowns this season.

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Metcalf will be a game-time decision, and the hip injury is more of an issue than the rib injury, which has been a factor for Metcalf over the last few weeks.

On the offensive line, center Evan Brown (hip), right guard Phil Haynes (calf) and right tackle Jake Curhan (ankle) are all questionable to play.

Brown didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, but did on Friday.

Haynes practiced Wednesday but not Thursday or Friday.

Curhan, who has been starting in place of usual starter Abraham Lucas, did not practice Wednesday but did on Thursday and Friday.

Brown is the line Seahawks offensive lineman to start every game this season.

Haynes missed Week 3 due to a calf injury, but re-aggravated the injury in Week 4.

As for Curhan, he’s played every game for the Seahawks this season, starting Week 2, 3, 4 and 6 as Lucas is on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The other player on the Seahawks’ injury report is rookie running back Zach Charbonnet, who didn’t practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday due to a hamstring injury.

