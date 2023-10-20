Carroll: What Seahawks are facing in Dobbs, Baker, Cardinals

For the first time since Week 3, the Seattle Seahawks return to Lumen Field on Sunday.

The Seahawks face a familiar foe in the Cardinals, but it’s likely a very different-looking Arizona team.

Starting quarterback Kyler Murray has yet to play due to an ACL tear he suffered last year, so journeyman backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs has started every agme so far for the Cards, and he’s played pretty well, completing 62.8% of his passes for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns through six games.

During the weekly Pete Carroll Preview on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the head coach of the Seahawks shared what Dobbs brings to Arizona’s offense and much more ahead of the NFC West matchup.

“What you’ve seen with him is a guy who has really gained from his experiences,” Carroll said of the seven-year pro. “He’s got a lot of football in his back pocket now. He understands the game, he’s poised, he’s creative, he runs well and he’s tough. He’s an athlete that can throw the football like crazy. He can throw all the throws that you want to see. They don’t ask him to throw just bombs all over the field, but he has thrown the ball across the field to crossing routes, corner routes, all kinds of things. And also he can enhance the running game because he’s a real threat.”

Dobbs has been solid for the Cardinals, but they’re just 1-5 to start the year. A big reason for that is Arizona has been drastically outscored in the fourth quarter.

“They haven’t been able to finish games, but they’ve been ahead in almost every game at halftime. This is a very challenging team,” Carroll said. “They’re very tough … We’ve really got a handful. It’s a very fast offense as well to go along with Dobbs. The receivers can fly, the tight ends can run. Everybody’s got good speed. Their playmaking is there to challenge us.”

Murray returned to practice this week for the Cardinals, as did star safety Budda Baker, who hasn’t played since Week 1 due to a hamstring injury.

Seahawks fans likely know Baker very well not just because he’s been with Arizona since 2017, but because he was a star safety for the UW Huskies for three years after a stellar prep career at Bellevue High School.

Carroll mentioned how much respect for the UW alum, who told reporters he’s likely a game-time decision and that he wants to play in his hometown.

“What an exceptional player. I hope he gets a chance to play because you’d like to play him in front of the hometown fans and all that,” Carroll said. “What a kid, man. He’s so aggressive and so explosive. He has all of the instincts that a guy needs, but he’s so tough and is so physical … When he’s playing in the game, you know he’s out there … He’s a fantastic competitor. We have a great deal of respect for him. If he plays, they’ll be better and they’ll be harder to deal with … He causes some damage when he gets there. We’ve got our hands full with him.”

