Recap: Bengals’ D shuts down Seahawks late to seal 17-13 win

Oct 15, 2023, 12:59 PM | Updated: 2:03 pm

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks throws the ball against Germaine Pratt #57 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Tyler Boyd #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals scores a touchdown against Riq Woolen #27 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Tyler Boyd #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Tyler Boyd #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against Devon Witherspoon #21 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass against DJ Turner II #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals is tackled by Quandre Diggs #6 and Julian Love #20 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals calls a play at the line during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against Cam Taylor-Britt #29 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Cam Sample #96 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass while under pressure by Sam Hubbard #94 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Mike Hilton #21 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with teammates after making an interception during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Tre Brown #22 of the Seattle Seahawks intercepts a pass intended for Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Jake Bobo #19 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass against Dax Hill #23 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Mike Hilton #21 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with teammates after making an interception during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Tre Brown #22 of the Seattle Seahawks breaks up a pass intended for Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass and is tackled by Cam Taylor-Britt #29 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks slides while under pressure by Mike Hilton #21 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Trey Hendrickson #91 and Sam Hubbard #94 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrate with teammates after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks shakes hands with Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals following the game at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two early touchdown passes and Cincinnati intercepted Geno Smith twice in the second half and the Bengals held off the Seattle Seahawks late to get their second win a row, 17-13 on Sunday.

Bengals 17, Seahawks 13: Offense spoils D’s day | Reaction | Big Plays | Stats

The Bengals defense stopped Seattle in the red zone twice late to seal the win, the last time when Smith was hit by B.J. Hill and threw incomplete on fourth-and-8 on the Bengals 9 in the final minute.

On the Seahawks’ previous drive, Smith was sacked by Sam Hubbard on fourth-and-goal at the Bengals 6 to give the ball back to Cincinnati.

Cincinnati scored touchdowns on its first two possessions but punted six times, giving Seattle the late chances.

Burrow was intercepted by Tre Brown to start the third quarter, and Cincinnati could manage only Evan McPherson’s 52-yard field goal the rest of the way.

Seattle (3-2) scored its only touchdown on the first drive of the game on Kenneth Walker’s 1-yard TD run. Smith was picked off twice in the second half. He finished 27 for 41 for 323 and was running from the Cincinnati pass rush throughout.

Burrow was 24 for 35 for 185 yards as the Bengals improved to 3-3 ahead of their bye week.

After Smith led an 11-play drive that lasted nearly 6 1/2 minutes with Walker’s TD run, it was Burrow’s turn.

The Cincinnati quarterback took 13 plays to get to the end zone, with Tyler Boyd grabbing the 8-yard scoring pass.

After a Seahawks punt, Burrow took the Bengals 73 yards for another score. Operating from the 3-yard-line, he got great protection and was able to wait for Andrei Iosivas to come open cutting across the middle of the end zone.

The TD reception was the first in the NFL for Iosivas, who was celebrating his 24th birthday.

Seattle got a short field on a Bengals punt in the third quarter, but the ensuing drive stalled on the Cincinnati 5 when Cam Taylor-Britt broke up a pass intended for Tyler Lockett. Jason Myers’ 23-yard field goal cut the Bengals lead to 14-13.

Taylor-Britt picked off Smith in the fourth quarter and returned it to the Seattle 34, and again the Bengals faltered. Burrow threw three incomplete passes — one hit the defender in the back — before McPherson’s 52-yard field goal to make it 17-13.

INJURIES

Seahawks receiver Jake Bobo was evaluated for a concussion after he was hit hard by Cincinnati cornerback Dax Hill in the third quarter. Hill was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. suffered a groin injury and didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Seattle Seahawks: Host the Cardinals next Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals: After a bye week, Cincinnati plays at San Francisco on Oct. 29.

