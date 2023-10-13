Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Saros makes 23 saves as Predators blank Seattle Kraken 3-0

Oct 12, 2023, 7:59 PM

Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators clears the puck against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 12, 2023. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

(Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 23 saves for his 21st NHL shutout and Nashville beat the Seattle Kraken 3-0 on Thursday night to give Andrew Brunette his first coaching victory with the Predators.

Nashville Predators 3, Seattle Kraken 0: Stats

General manager Barry Trotz also got his first win in that position with Nashville. Trotz was the team’s first coach from 1998-2014 before stints with Washington and the New York Islanders. Brunette was an original Predator, scoring the franchise’s first goal in October 1998.

Colton Sissons, Gustav Nyquist and Juuso Parssinen scored.

Both teams opened the seasons Tuesday night with road losses, the Predators at Tampa Bay and the Kraken at defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas.

Sissons opened the scoring just past the midway point of the second period.

With the Kraken on a power play, Cole Smith sent a backhand saucer pass from inside the Nashville blue line into the neutral zone, where Sissons won a race for the puck and went in on a breakaway. He went forehand to backhand to beat goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

Nyquist scored his first goal as a Predator at 10:03 of the third off of a deflection in front of Grubauer on a delayed penalty to Seattle, and Parssinen completed the scoring with an empty-net goal.

Parsinnen also scored in the opener.

Grubauer finished with 32 saves.

SOLO SKATE

When the Seattle Kraken skated out for the pregame warmup, rookie Tye Kartye took a lap on his own, as per NHL tradition for players appearing in their first game. Kartye did appear in 10 playoff games for the Kraken last season, scoring three goals and adding two assists.

SCHENN OUT

Predators defenseman Luke Schenn sat out due to a lower-body injury. He was replaced by Dante Fabbro, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: At St. Louis on Saturday night.

Nashville Predators: At Boston on Saturday night.

Saros makes 23 saves as Predators blank Seattle Kraken 3-0