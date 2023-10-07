Close
UW HUSKIES

Report: UW Huskies have found new AD in Tulane’s Troy Dannen

Oct 7, 2023, 8:41 AM

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr. Ja'Lynn Polk...

Michael Penix Jr. and Ja'Lynn Polk of the UW Huskies celebrate a touchdown against the California. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

As the UW Huskies entered their final football season as a member of the Pac-12 Conference, they also entered it without an athletic director.

UW Huskies’ top-10 clash with Oregon the site of College Gameday

Cohen, who led Washington’s athletic department from 2016 until August of this year, left Seattle for Los Angeles, taking the vacant athletic director job at fellow Pac-12 school USC. Both UW and USC are heading to the Big Ten starting next year, and Washington joining the conference was the last big move Cohen was involved in at the University.

After more than a month of that position being held by interim director Erin O’Connell, the university has reportedly found its next full-time AD.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Troy Dannen has been tabbed as the next man to lead Washington’s athletic department. Dannen has held that same position at Tulane since 2015. The hire has not yet been made official by Washington.

Per Thamel’s report, Dannen is in his fourth year as chair of the NCAA Football Competition Committee and is an executive committee member of the Football Oversight Committee, which made him a very attractive hire with the Huskies set to join the Big Ten starting next year.

Dannen will be Washington’s first outside hire for athletic director since 2004 as the two most recent ADs – Scott Woodward and Cohen – were promoted internally.

Under Dannen, Tulane has become one of the better Group of Five football programs in the country. That was especially true last year, when the Green Wave finished 12-2 and No. 9 in the country, capping off their season with a big 46-45 upset of USC in the Cotton Bowl.

Before joining Tulane, Dannen was athletic director at Northern Iowa from 2008-15.

What’s UW Huskies’ toughest game? Ranking remaining schedule

