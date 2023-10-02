Seahawks Inactives: Who’s in and out for Seattle vs Giants

The Seattle Seahawks are as healthy as they’ve been since their Week 1 opener, but they’re still without a handful of key players against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

Most notably, left tackle Charles Cross is set to miss his third straight game with a toe injury. Nickel corner and safety Coby Bryant is also out with a toe injury and will miss his second game in a row. Those two were listed as doubtful to play.

The Seahawks are also down two other members of the secondary in Artie Burns and Tre Brown.

Burns, who has played nickel for the Seahawks this year, was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury.

Brown, who has played outside corner for the Seahawks, is out with a concussion.

Special teams ace and fullback/linebacker Nick Bellore was ruled out early Monday afternoon, but for a very good reason. Bellore flew back home to be with his wife, who is in labor with their child.

Rounding out Seattle’s inactives list are reserve offensive lineman McClendon Curtis and Ben Brown.

The Seahawks will have safety Jamal Adams back for the first time since Week 1 of last year. He suffered a major quad injury during the first half of that game.

Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen is also back for Seattle after missing last week with a chest injury that he suffered in Detroit in Week 2.

Those two will join a Hawks secondary that is without Bryant, Brown and Burns, but has Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs, No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love, who is making his return to New York after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Giants. The Seahawks also have Mike Jackson in the mix.

The other good news for the Seahawks is that all five players listed as questionable to play are active. Those are tight ends Will Dissly (shoulder) and Noah Fant (knee), rookie edge rusher Derick Hall (knee), center Evan Brown (quad) and defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones. Starting right guard Phil Haynes also returns to action this week after missing last week with a calf injury.

As for the Giants, two of their best players on offense are out with injuries.

Star running back Saquon Barkley is sidelined with a high-ankle sprain and left tackle Andrew Thomas is out with a knee injury. For a full list of New York’s inactives, check out this link.

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. Pacific.

