SEATTLE MARINERS

Raleigh apologizes for comments after Mariners eliminated from playoff race

Oct 1, 2023, 12:04 PM

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 25, 2023. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Catcher Cal Raleigh apologized to his teammates and coaches on Sunday for his strong comments about the team’s commitment to winning after the Seattle Mariners were eliminated from postseason contention.

Drayer: Raleigh makes strong statement after Seattle Mariners fall short

Raleigh spoke for about 90 seconds and did not take questions, a day after Seattle lost to Texas and was eliminated from postseason contention.

“Obviously yesterday was a really emotional day for everybody. I just want to apologize to my teammates, my coaches, fans. It wasn’t a time to talk about what-ifs in that scenario,” Raleigh said. “That being said, I’m not going to apologize for wanting to win and wanting to bring a World Series to the city. They deserve it, the fans do and our organization does and I’m committed to doing that.”

Raleigh expressed his frustration with Seattle falling short after Saturday’s 6-1 loss to Texas. The Mariners snapped a 21-year playoff drought last season and entered this year with the expectation of making it two playoff appearances in a row.

Seattle remained near .500 through the first several months and a big August pushed the Mariners into the playoff picture.

Raleigh seemed mostly concerned with making sure his comments weren’t taken the wrong way by teammates.

“That being said, I love all my teammates and coaches over there and I’d do anything for them,” Raleigh said. “I really thought we had the pieces to win this year. We came up short and that falls on me as the team leader, as one of the main players every day.”

Manger Scott Servais characterized the situation as a learning experience for Raleigh after meeting with his catcher Sunday morning before the regular-season finale. Teammate Ty France said he thought Raleigh’s comments wouldn’t be an issue within the clubhouse.

“He’ll grab you personally and talk to you if he has any issues with you, but I don’t think anyone in here has an issue with whatever he said yesterday,” France said.

Seattle Mariners eliminated from playoff contention with 1 game to go

Rangers at Mariners today at 12:10pm

