Seahawks Inactives: Metcalf and Diggs active; Woolen, Haynes out

The Seattle Seahawks enter a Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers beat up on both sides of the ball, with notable players on both offense and defense out on Sunday.

Bumpus: How Seattle Seahawks’ defense matches up with Panthers

Starting left tackle Charles Cross and defensive back Coby Bryant were both ruled out Friday with toe injuries. On Sunday’s inactives list, they’re joined by star cornerback Riq Woolen (chest), tight end Will Dissly (shoulder), starting right tackle Phil Haynes (calf), safety Jamal Adams (quad) and offensive tackle Curtis McClendon (healthy scratch).

The good news for the Seahawks is star receiver DK Metcalf, Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs, fellow safety Julian Love and starting nose tackle Jarran Reed are all active. All three were listed as questionable to play. Metcalf suffered a rib injury last week in Detroit while Diggs and Love were dealing with hamstring injuries. Reed was listed as having a groin injury. Running back DeeJay Dallas was also questionable to play with an illness, but he’s active.

Cross missed last week, and in his place, Stone Forsythe started and played very well. Bryant being out is a blow to Seattle’s secondary due to his versatility, but the Seahawks recently promoted Artie Burns from the practice squad.

Woolen missed most of last week with his chest injury, so the Seahawks will very likely start rookie Devon Witherspoon and Tre Brown at outside cornerback on Sunday.

With Dissly out, the Seahawks signed a new tight end in Brady Russell to the active roster.

Adams has yet to play this season after his severe quad injury he suffered last year in Week 1.

Haynes being out opens the door for rookie Anthony Bradford to potentially make his first career start. The Seahawks list the rookie fourth-round pick as Haynes’ backup. Seattle also has guard Ben Brown on the roster. Starting center Evan Brown has also played guard in his career, so he could potentially be an option there while rookie fifth-round pick Olu Oluwatimi plays center.

As for the Panthers, their most notable scratch is a big one in quarterback Bryce Young. The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft is out with an ankle injury, and veteran Andy Dalton will start in his place.

