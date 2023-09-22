Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Cross out, Metcalf among 7 Seahawks questionable vs Panthers

Sep 22, 2023, 1:23 PM | Updated: 2:10 pm

Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks plays against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17, 2023. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have been alright in the health department to start the season. That may be different this week.

Salk: 4 ways Wagner’s Seattle Seahawks return is an unmitigated success

The Seahawks have already ruled out two players for their Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers. They also have listed two players as doubtful to play and seven players as questionable to suit up. So, let’s dive in.

For players who are out, starting left tackle Charles Cross (toe) is set to miss his second straight game. He’s not the only Seahawk who is out with a toe injury, however, as defensive back Coby Bryant has also been ruled out.

The two players who are doubtful to play this week are starting cornerback Riq Woolen and veteran tight end Will Dissly. Woolen, a Pro Bowler last season as a rookie, left last week’s win in Detroit with a chest injury. Dissly is dealing with a shoulder injury.

And then there’s the questionable players, of which there is plenty.

The headliners on that list are star receiver DK Metcalf and safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams.

Metcalf has a rib injury after taking a big shot against the Lions last week. Diggs is listed as having a hamstring injury.

As for Adams, the three-time All-Pro has yet to play this season due to a quad injury he suffered in Week 1 of last year. He returned to practice last week with the scout team before ramping up activity this week.

In addition to those three stars, starting nose tackle Jarran Reed (groin), starting right guard Phil Haynes (calf), safety Julian Love (hamstring) and running back/returner DeeJay Dallas (illness) are all listed as questionable to play against the Panthers as well.

During his Friday press conference, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters he expects both Metcalf and Diggs to play, and that Haynes and Reed practiced Friday (H/T John Boyle of Seahawks.com).

The Seahawks and Panthers kick off at 1:05 p.m. this Sunday at Lumen Field. For information on how to listen to the radio broadcast, check out the link below.

Where to find Mariners-Rangers, Seattle Seahawks-Panthers on the radio

