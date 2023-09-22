Where to find Mariners-Rangers, Seahawks-Panthers on the radio

The Seattle Mariners’ stretch run is final upon us as they’re in Texas for three games against the Rangers. The Seattle Seahawks also return home for a big Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers as they celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their Super Bowl-winning season.

Drayer: What to know as Seattle Mariners enter final stretch in playoff chase

With there being some overlap between the Mariners’ series finale and the Seahawks game on Sunday, we’re here to help you find the Mariners radio and Seahawks radio broadcasts – both of which are available on the Seattle Sports app as well as on Bonneville Seattle airwaves.

Below are details on how to listen to each game. And as is always the case, online streaming is limited to the Pacific Northwest due to MLB and NFL restrictions.

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Airing on: 770 AM

Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports app and MyNorthwest.com (available in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, B.C. and Alaska)

How to listen on the app: Click the button with the Mariners logo underneath the main audio feed on the home screen (click here for visual instructions).

Pregame show: 10:30 a.m.

First pitch: 11:35 a.m.

Postgame show: Lasts for roughly one hour after the game.

Seattle Seahawks vs Carolina Panthers

Airing on: Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports app, Seahawks app, or SeattleSports.com (available within 100 miles of Seattle)

Pregame show: 10 a.m.

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m.

Postgame show: Lasts for roughly two hours after the game.

