SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks could be without CB Riq Woolen vs Panthers

Sep 20, 2023, 3:50 PM | Updated: 3:53 pm

Seattle Seahawks Tariq Woolen...

Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks reacts against the New York Giants at Lumen Field on October 30, 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks may be without starting cornerback Riq Woolen for Sunday’s game against Carolina as he deals with a chest injury.

Huard: ‘So curious’ to see where Seattle Seahawks play Jamal Adams

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Woolen was “pretty sore” and would need to make significant strides in his recovery to be ready to face the Panthers.

Woolen was injured in the first half of Seattle’s 37-31 overtime win over Detroit. Rookie first-round pick Devon Witherspoon stepped in at left cornerback and played the majority of the game in Woolen’s place.

To add depth in the secondary, the Seahawks signed veteran Artie Burns off the practice squad to the active roster. Burns had been an elevation from the practice squad for each of the first two games.

The Seahawks also placed rookie defensive lineman Mike Morris on injured reserve. He will need season-ending shoulder surgery. Morris aggravated a previous shoulder injury in the season opener and recovery from the surgery will take several months.

Another injury concern for Seattle is tight end Will Dissly, who had a shoulder issue coming out of the game with Detroit. Dissly did not practice on Wednesday and the Seahawks signed Brady Russell off Philadelphia’s practice squad in case Dissly is unavailable this week.

Seattle’s tight ends — Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson — combined for nine receptions for 132 yards against Detroit.

Carroll also reiterated that safety Jamal Adams will practice fully this week but no decision will be made until closer to the weekend on whether he’ll make his return from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the 2022 season opener.

