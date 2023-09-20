Huard: ‘So curious’ to see where Seahawks play Jamal Adams

The Seattle Seahawks got one key defender back last week in rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and it looks like another big name could be returning to action this Sunday when the Hawks host the Carolina Panthers.

Veteran safety Jamal Adams, a three-time All-Pro, is expected to really ramp up his activity in practice this week, giving him a shot to play for the first time since Week 1 of last season. Adams severely injured his quad while rushing Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half of that Week 1 Seattle win last year.

During Tuesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard discussed Adams’ eventual return, and what makes it so exciting.

First off, how will we know Adams is ready to play?

“You’re gonna want to see a couple things here. No. 1, how does he respond to going full speed Wednesday and Thursday?” Huard said. “… Is he able to give you a full speed Wednesday and a full speed Thursday? If so .. give him an opportunity to go play.”

If Adams is ready to play, Huard thinks “this is where it gets very entertaining.”

“Because I am so curious to see where he plays. Where does he play?” he asked.

Adams is listed as a strong safety, but he does far more than that on the football field.

Adams has had a lot of success playing at or near the line of scrimmage, and set an NFL record with 9.5 sacks as a defensive back in 2020. He did that in just 12 games, too.

Huard has an idea of where he hopes the Seahawks play Adams.

“I’d sure like see him play WILL (weakside) linebacker,” he said. ” … What does that do then? I thought Jordyn (Brooks) was your WILL linebacker? He’s playing pretty well at WILL linebacker. So do you move Jordyn to MIKE (middle) on some third downs? Does Bobby (Wagner) want to come off the field in those situations? Or do you put Jamal in the spot that (linebacker) Devin Bush was in a lot Week 1, which frankly didn’t work great in your three-linebacker sets with three backers out there?”

“This is, for an individual player, about as fascinated as I’ve been schematically of where they’re going to put him,” Huard added. “My gut, again, my hunch, is as many times he’s around the line of scrimmage, the better. For him, for the team, for all of it. As a blitzer, guess what he does? He doesn’t come down the middle of people when he blitzes. He gets on edges. That’s why he set the NFL record as a DB with 9.5 sacks in 2020. This dude knows how to blitz. I am as curious watching him play schematically as any Seahawk for the last 14 years.”

Listen to the full second hour of Tuesday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

