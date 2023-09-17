The Seattle Mariners radio broadcast for Sunday’s 1:10 p.m. series finale against the National League West champion Los Angeles Dodgers will air in its entirety on 770 AM in the Puget Sound area due to Seahawks football.

Streaming for Mariners vs. Dodgers will continue to be available on the Seattle Sports app for listeners in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, British Columbia and Alaska.

The Seattle Mariners radio broadcast will also be joined in progress on Seattle Sports 710 AM following the conclusion of the Seahawks postgame show after the Hawks’ Week 2 game in Detroit.

Here are full details on both the Mariners and Seahawks broadcasts for Sunday.

Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Airing on: 770 AM (joined in progress on Seattle Sports 710 AM after Seahawks postgame)

Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports app and MyNorthwest.com (available in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, B.C. and Alaska)

How to listen on the app: Click the button with the Mariners logo underneath the main audio feed on the home screen (click here for visual instructions).

Trident Talk: 11 a.m.

Pregame show: Noon

First pitch: 1:10 p.m.

Postgame show: Lasts for roughly one hour after the game.

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Airing on: Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports app, Seahawks app, or SeattleSports.com (available within 100 miles of Seattle)

Pregame show: 7 a.m.

Kickoff: 10 a.m.

Postgame show: Lasts for roughly two hours after the game.

