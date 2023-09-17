Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners Radio: Sunday series finale vs Dodgers on 770 AM

Sep 17, 2023, 10:19 AM | Updated: 1:30 pm

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Julio Rodríguez and Josh Rojas of the Seattle Mariners celebrate on Aug. 27, 2023. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners radio broadcast for Sunday’s 1:10 p.m. series finale against the National League West champion Los Angeles Dodgers will air in its entirety on 770 AM in the Puget Sound area due to Seahawks football.

Saturday: Mariners fall 6-2 in extras as Dodgers clinch NL West

Streaming for Mariners vs. Dodgers will continue to be available on the Seattle Sports app for listeners in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, British Columbia and Alaska.

The Seattle Mariners radio broadcast will also be joined in progress on Seattle Sports 710 AM following the conclusion of the Seahawks postgame show after the Hawks’ Week 2 game in Detroit.

Here are full details on both the Mariners and Seahawks broadcasts for Sunday.

Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Airing on: 770 AM (joined in progress on Seattle Sports 710 AM after Seahawks postgame)
Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports app and MyNorthwest.com (available in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, B.C. and Alaska)
How to listen on the app: Click the button with the Mariners logo underneath the main audio feed on the home screen (click here for visual instructions).
Trident Talk: 11 a.m.
Pregame show: Noon
First pitch: 1:10 p.m.
Postgame show: Lasts for roughly one hour after the game.

More details on streaming Mariners Radio Network broadcasts

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Airing on: Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports appSeahawks app, or SeattleSports.com (available within 100 miles of Seattle)
Pregame show: 7 a.m.
Kickoff: 10 a.m.
Postgame show: Lasts for roughly two hours after the game.

More details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts

Team: mariners
195
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Sunday, September 17 @ 1:10 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 71° | Low 57°
Roof is open
Dodgers at Mariners today at 1:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners José Caballero...

The Associated Press

Seattle Mariners fall 6-2 in extras as Dodgers clinch NL West

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West title for the 10th time in 11 seasons with a 6-2 win in 11 innings over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

Brandon Gustafson

Rowland-Smith: What stands out with Mariners’ Cal Raleigh

"He's been really, really impressive," Ryan-Rowland Smith said to Bump & Stacy about Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh this season.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Dodgers on cusp of NL West title after topping Mariners 6-3

Miguel Rojas and James Outman homered and the Dodgers moved closer to the NL West title with a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners George Kirby...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners Notebook: Kirby ready to put past comments behind him, Gonzales update

Ahead of the Seattle Mariners' Friday game against the Dodgers, Scott Servais discussed George Kirby and Marco Gonzales spoke to the media.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

MVP? Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez making case with ‘unbelievable’ 2nd half

The numbers put up this year by Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodríguez are beginning to look MVP-caliber thanks to a huge second half.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Luis Castillo...

Brandon Gustafson

Dipoto dives deep into how Luis Castillo has been Mariners’ ace

"He's doing what aces do," Jerry Dipoto said of Seattle Mariners frontline starting pitcher Luis Castillo during his Thursday radio show.

4 days ago

Mariners Radio: Sunday series finale vs Dodgers on 770 AM