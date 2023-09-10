Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Michigan St coach Mel Tucker suspended ahead of game vs UW

Sep 10, 2023, 2:58 PM | Updated: 3:08 pm

Mel Tucker...

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker during a game against Rutgers in 2022. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

Michigan State suspended football coach Mel Tucker without pay on Sunday, less than 24 hours after allegations became public in a USA Today report that he sexually harassed activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy during a phone call last year.

Michigan State President Teresa K. Woodruff and athletic director Alan Haller announced the suspension pending the results of an investigation into the allegations.

The school hired an outside Title IX attorney to investigate Tracy’s complaint and the investigation concluded in July, according to the USA Today report. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5-6 to determine if Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment and exploitation policy, the newspaper reported.

Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will serve as the team’s interim coach and former coach Mark Dantonio was named associate head coach while Tucker awaits his fate with the program.

Michigan State’s next game is Saturday, Sept. 16 against the No. 8 UW Huskies in East Lansing, Mich.

WSU Cougars join UW Huskies in AP Top 25 football poll

Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract and if he is fired for cause, the school would not have to pay him what’s remaining on his deal.

Michigan State may fire Tucker for cause if he “engages in any conduct which constitutes moral turpitude or which, in the University’s sole judgement, would tend to bring public disrespect, contempt or ridicule upon the university,” according to his contract. The school also was able to suspend Tucker, without pay, if he “materially breaches” his contract.

Messages seeking comment were left Sunday by The Associated Press with Tucker, Tracy and Tucker’s attorney, Jennifer Belveal.

Tucker is the second Big Ten football coach to find himself at the center of a scandal in three months.

Northwestern fired longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald in July after an investigation by the school revealed hazing in the football program. Fitzgerald initially was suspended for two weeks during the preseason by the school, but Northwestern’s president decided later to dismiss him with cause after details of the hazing allegations became public through media reports.

Tracy became friends with Tucker over her advocacy work, but that relationship took a turn in April 2022 when Tucker masturbated during a phone call with her, according to USA Today.

“The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me, it’s hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” Tracy told the newspaper. “It’s like he sought me out just to betray me.”

Tucker acknowledged to investigators last spring that he masturbated during the phone call with Tracy, but he said they had consensual “phone sex.”

The 51-year-old Tucker is married and has two children.

“Ms. Tracy’s distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitation has really affected me,” Tucker wrote in a March 22 letter to the Title IX investigator. “I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition.”

The Spartans beat Richmond on Saturday to improve to 2-0 in Tucker’s fourth season with the school. Tucker is one of college football’s highest paid coaches. He is 20-14 in three-plus seasons at Michigan State, which hired him after he went 5-7 in one year at Colorado.

Shortly after Mark Dantonio retired in February 2020, then-athletic director Bill Beekman hired Tucker, who was a graduate assistant at Michigan State for Nick Saban.

The Spartans were 2-5 in Tucker’s first season, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and won 11 games in 2021, with Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker becoming a breakout star in the bounceback season.

Michigan State was 5-7 in 2022, a season marred by charges and suspensions for several players for their roles in a postgame fracas in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

Tracy is known for her work with college teams, educating athletes about sexual violence. She has spoken to Michigan State’s football team multiple times.

UW Huskies

WSU Cougars Jake Dickert...

The Associated Press

WSU Cougars join UW Huskies in AP Top 25 football poll

The WSU Cougars sent the message on Saturday night that they belong in a Power Five conference. That message was heard by the voters for the weekly Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

18 hours ago

UW Huskies Ja'Lynn Polk...

Christian Caple

Caple: What to know as UW Huskies beat Tulsa 43-10

The UW Huskies left home feeling like they should have scored more, but still did enough for a comfortable, 43-10 win over visiting Tulsa.

2 days ago

UW Huskies...

The Associated Press

Penix throws 3 TD passes, No. 8 UW Huskies rout Tulsa 43-10

Michael Penix Jr. threw three more touchdown passes and the No. 8-ranked UW Huskies cruised past Tulsa 43-10 on Saturday.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Rome Odunze...

The Associated Press

No. 8 UW Huskies host Tulsa looking for another big game from star WRs

After big games against Boise State, the UW Huskies' star WR trio could be in line for another big outing on Saturday when they play Tulsa.

4 days ago

UW Huskies Davon Banks...

Christian Caple

Caple: Eventually, UW Huskies’ Davon Banks gets noticed

Third-year UW Huskies sophomore DB Davon Banks is demanding attention after others had soaked up so much of it.

5 days ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Kalen DeBoer...

The Associated Press

AP Top 25: UW Huskies up to No. 8, Colorado debuts at No. 22

The UW Huskies rose two spots to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll after an impressive Week 1 win over Boise State 56-19 in Seattle.

6 days ago

Michigan St coach Mel Tucker suspended ahead of game vs UW