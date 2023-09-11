Seattle Seahawks Injuries: Updates on Lockett, Cross, Lucas

The Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams was a game to forget for many reasons.

The Hawks were beat bad as the 30-13 score evidenced, but Seattle also left the game with a number of injury questions, mainly on offense.

The Seahawks lost three key offensive players due to injury in the third quarter: offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, and wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Head coach Pete Carroll had updates on those three after the game.

Seahawks improve vs. run, but pass D bullied by Rams

Seattle Seahawks injury update: The tackles

Lucas, who was the first to leave the game due to injury, is dealing with a knee issue. He was initially listed as questionable to return but remained on the sideline with the game fairly out of hand in the second half.

“Abe’s knee just acted up on him again,” Carroll said.

And then it got a little bit more interesting.

“He doesn’t have a knee injury,” Carroll said. “It’s just the same knee that (was the reason) we rested him during camp. It got really sore on him during the game and he couldn’t fire it the way he needed to. So I don’t know what to tell you on that one. ”

As for Cross, he limped off the field in the third quarter before entering the blue injury tent. He then was carted to the locker room and deemed questionable to return with a toe injury. He, like Lucas, stayed sidelined for the rest of the game.

“Charles has got like a sprained big toe,” Carroll said. “The X-rays – from what I heard – didn’t look bad, but we’ll see. He felt something so we’ll continue to look at him.”

The Seahawks losing Cross and Lucas came at a bad time, too, as the offense struggled mightily for most of the contest, and quarterback Geno Smith was sacked twice late as Seattle tried to get back in the game.

“It’s about as hard as it gets when both (tackles) can’t go,” Carroll said. “… You could see at the end we were hurting a bit protecting (Smith).”

It should be noted that Cross played every game for the Seahawks last year while Lucas missed one game.

Injury update: Tyler Lockett

Lockett was tested for a concussion after a hard hit in the third quarter. No worries there, Carroll said.

“Yeah, he’s fine. He was examined, but he’s fine,” Carroll said.

Injury update: Boye Mafe

One surprise injury Carroll brought up after the game was second-year outside linebacker Boye Mafe.

“Mafe had his knee looked at, but he finished the game, so he was alright,” Carroll said.

