SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Inactives: Witherspoon out, won’t make debut vs Rams

Sep 10, 2023, 12:03 PM | Updated: 12:14 pm

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Devon Witherspoon poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the NFL Draft. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The first Seattle Seahawks game of the 2023 season is here, and they’ll unfortunately be without their top draft pick when they host the Los Angeles Rams.

Bump: Where Seattle Seahawks have clear advantage over Rams

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in this April’s NFL Draft, is out for the Week 1 clash with LA due to a hamstring injury that he’s dealt with nearly all offseason. Witherspoon was listed as questionable to play after being a limited participant in practice this week.

The good news for the Seahawks is starting left guard Damien Lewis is active. He was questionable to play with a shoulder injury.

Strong safety Jamal Adams, as has been known for a while, is inactive as well due to the quad injury he suffered in Week 1 last season.

Rounding out Seattle’s inactives list are rookie guard Anthony Bradford, rookie cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, guard Ben Brown and outside linebacker Tyreke Smith.

The Seahawks also made a roster move this weekend, placing rookie running back Kenny McIntosh on injured reserve due to a knee injury he suffered during Seattle’s mock game last month. That means McIntosh will have to miss the first four games of the season.

The Hawks added cornerback Artie Burns and linebacker Jon Rhattigan to the gameday roster from the practice squad. Both were part of Seattle’s 53-man roster last season.

The Rams will be without top receiver Cooper Kupp, who was ruled out on Friday and placed on injured reserve Saturday. The former Eastern Washington standout is dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Seahawks and Rams kick off at 1:25 p.m. For more details on how to listen to the broadcast on Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and more, click the link below.

Where to find Mariners-Rays, Seattle Seahawks-Rams radio broadcasts

