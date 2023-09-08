Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Witherspoon questionable vs Rams, Seahawks rule out 2

Sep 8, 2023, 1:21 PM

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon at the team's rookie minicamp on May 12, 2023. (Taylor Jacobs/Seattle Sports)

(Taylor Jacobs/Seattle Sports)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday to kick off the 2023 season and they may be doing so without their top draft pick.

Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll discusses Rams matchup, Wagner’s return

In the first injury report of the season in terms of game status, the Seahawks listed two notable players as questionable to play this Sunday while ruling out two.

As far as those who may still suit up, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the team’s No. 5 overall draft pick, is questionable to play due to a hamstring injury that he’s dealt with most of the offseason. The young cornerback didn’t play in the preseason due to the injury, and he only returned to practice this week.

Starting left guard Damien Lewis is also questionable to play. The veteran guard is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Star safety Jamal Adams is one of the two players the Seahawks have already ruled out, but that’s not a surprise as head coach Pete Carroll made it clear this week that Adams wouldn’t play. Adams is still working his way back from a torn quad that he suffered in Week 1 of last year.

Rookie running back Kenny McIntosh, the Seahawks’ seventh-round pick, has also been ruled out due to knee and hamstring injuries.

Some good news for the Seahawks is that inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks and running back Kenneth Walker III have no injury designations and will thus play Week 1. That’s big news as Brooks, the team’s leading tackler each of the last two seasons, tore his ACL in January and missed a significant amount of the offseason as he recovered from the injury and surgery, while Walker, the team’s lead back, had been dealing with a groin issue.

On the other side, star Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is not going to play due to a hamstring injury. He’s one of three Los Angeles has ruled out of Sunday’s contest.

The Seahawks and Rams kickoff Sunday at 1:25 p.m. Listen to the action on Seattle Sports (710 AM) and KIRO Newsradio (97.3 FM) starting at 10 a.m. with pregame coverage. For more information on how to listen, check out the link below.

Where to find M’s-Rays, Seattle Seahawks-Rams on the radio on Sunday

