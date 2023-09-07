Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

J.P., Cal fuel big inning as Seattle Mariners beat Reds 8-4

Sep 6, 2023, 7:12 PM | Updated: 7:58 pm

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 06: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners hits a home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 06, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 06: Mike Ford #20 of the Seattle Mariners hits a home run in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 06, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 06: Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners pitches in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 06, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 06: TJ Friedl #29 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a triple in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Great American Ball Park on September 06, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 06: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds misplays a ground ball in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Great American Ball Park on September 06, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 06: Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners pitches in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 06, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 06: TJ Friedl #29 and Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrate after Friedl scored a run in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Great American Ball Park on September 06, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 06: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners tosses his bat after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 06, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 06: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 06, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 06: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 06, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 06: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners turns a double play past Nick Martini #23 of the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park on September 06, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 06: Eugenio Suárez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting a double in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 06, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 06: Dominic Canzone #8, Julio Rodríguez #44, and Teoscar Hernández #35 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after beating the Cincinnati Reds 8-4 at Great American Ball Park on September 06, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

CINCINNATI (AP) — J.P. Crawford hit a three-run home run and Cal Raleigh added a solo shot during Seattle’s five-run fourth inning as the Mariners ended a three-game losing streak with an 8-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.

Seattle Mariners 8, Cincinnati Reds 4: Box score

Raleigh had three hits and Mike Ford added a two-run homer in the second inning in support of Logan Gilbert (13-5), who struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings to improve to 4-0 in his last five starts. He gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks.

“He’s learning,” catcher Raleigh said. “It takes a while. He’s learning more and more every time he goes out there.”

He had lasted at least six innings and not allowed more than two runs in the first three of those wins.

“He had all of his pitches,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “He had nine strikeouts. He was getting ahead.”

Matt Brash escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth.

Cincinnati’s Will Benson had three hits including a home run in the ninth inning off Andrés Muñoz.

The Mariners (78-61) went into the game second in the AL West, one game behind Houston.

Cincinnati (73-69) was third in the NL Central and a half game out of the final NL wild-card berth.

The Mariners have scored a total of 34 runs over their last five games – at least six in each – but they lost three.

“We’ve got a lot of baseball ahead of us,” Servais said. “It’s been nice to see the offense really rolling the last couple of nights. We’re doing the things we need to do offensively.”

Current MLB Standings: Division | Wild Card

Rookie Lyon Richardson (0-2) faced eight batters in the fourth. He finished 4 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits and runs while walking four and striking out three.

“I think I just misplaced a couple fastballs,” Richardson said. “I don’t think it was anything major. I just missed a couple pitches. If I throw fastballs where they need to be thrown and minimize my misses, I think things will be better.”

Manager David Bell sees progress in the right-hander.

“Lyon had good stuff,” Bell said. “He got off to a good start. He had a good fastball and a good change up. Give them a lot of credit. The home runs came on fastballs that got a little too much of the plate, but it is still very early in his process. That is a very good team over there. It will give him something to learn from and build on.”

The Reds finished their season series against the AL West with a 13-2 record. The only other loss was at last-place Oakland.

“It’ll be nice to get out of Cincinnati,” Servais said. “I’m never comfortable here. Things happen here really fast.”

Ford gave Seattle a 2-1 the lead in the second inning with a 400-foot homer that landed halfway up the right field seats.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on TJ Friedl’s one-out triple and Spencer Steer’s chopper to left over the head of the leaping drawn-in Crawford at shortstop.

Christian Encarnación-Strand, who delivered the ninth-inning game-winning hit in Cincinnati’s 7-6 win on Tuesday, and Friedl each drove in a run.

ON A ROLL

Teoscar Hernández singled twice to extend his hitting streak to 15 games (24-of-62, .387), matching the career-high streak he had with Toronto in 2020.

OR NOT

Julio Rodríguez, who hit three home runs in the first two games of the series, finished 0-for-5 with a strikeout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cincinnati Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (Covid-19) has rejoined the team and is expected to start on Sunday after dealing with Covid. … INF Jonathan India (left foot plantar fasciitis) is tentatively scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Seattle Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (11-7, 3.19 ERA, 183 strikeouts) is Thursday’s scheduled starter at Tampa Bay.

Cincinnati Reds: LHP Andrew Abbott (8-4, 3.22 ERA, 104 strikeouts) is expected to start Friday’s series opener against the Cardinals.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Why Passan ‘will bet on Kelenic’ over Marlowe and Canzone for Mariners
Drayer’s Mariners Notebook: Tough September, Muñoz and more
Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez, Andrés Muñoz win AL awards for August

Team: mariners
187
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Wednesday, September 6 @ 3:40 pm Mariners' Logan Gilbert RHP vs. Reds' Lyon Richardson RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Partly Sunny
High 71° | Low 52°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

Brandon Gustafson

Why Passan ‘will bet on Kelenic’ over Marlowe and Canzone for Mariners

ESPN's Jeff Passan thinks the Seattle Mariners should "bet on" a returning Jarred Kelenic over Cade Marlowe and Dominic Canzone.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Cincinnati Reds...

The Associated Press

Reds get to Mariners bullpen, win 7-6 on walk-off single

Christian Encarnación-Strand drove in Elly De La Cruz in the ninth and the Cincinnati Reds came from behind for a 7-6 win over the Seattle Mariners.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais Tayler Saucedo...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer’s Mariners Notebook: Tough September, Muñoz and more

"If you look at our schedule, we don't have any easy ones," Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais said. M's insider Shannon Drayer on that and more.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

The Associated Press

Wild-card chasing Reds beat 1st-place Seattle Mariners 6-3

Spencer Steer hit a three-run home run to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Monday in an interleague matchup of playoff contenders.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

Mariners lucked out, but they can’t miss on huge opportunity now

The Seattle Mariners actually gained ground in the AL West race while dropping a series in New York. But now comes an opportunity they can't miss on.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez, Andrés Muñoz win AL awards for August

The Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez has been named the AL Player of the Month for August, and Andrés Muñoz has been awarded AL Reliever of the Month.

4 days ago

J.P., Cal fuel big inning as Seattle Mariners beat Reds 8-4