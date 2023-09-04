Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Wild-card chasing Reds beat 1st-place Seattle Mariners 6-3

Sep 4, 2023, 4:31 PM | Updated: 5:52 pm

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out in the ninth inning against the Reds. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a three-run home run to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Monday in an interleague matchup of playoff contenders.

Cincinnati Reds 6, Seattle Mariners 3: Box score

The Reds began the day in a four-way tie for the third NL wild-card spot, and the AL-west leading Mariners are 39-18 since July 1 for the best record in the major leagues in that span.

Julio Rodriguez and Mike Ford hit solo home runs for Seattle. The Mariners committed two throwing errors, walked four, and hit four batters.

“The hit by pitches, the walks, the errors. You can’t do that,” Mariners manager Scott Servais. “We haven’t played clean baseball on this trip like we have. That’s who we are.”

With their pitching staff hit hard by COVID-19 and injuries, the Reds used seven pitchers on Monday. Lucas Sims (5-3) got the last out of the seventh to pick up the win and Ian Gibaut got the last out of the ninth to get his second save.

Current MLB Standings: Division | Wild Card

“It feels to me like an organizational win,” Reds manager David Bell said. “All hands kind of on deck to help us. It’s been difficult the past few days. They’re all important, but this one felt meaningful.”

Right-hander Tejay Antone made his fifth career start, first since 2020, throwing two hitless innings with three strikeouts. He returned Saturday after not pitching since 2021 following two Tommy John surgeries.

Mariners starter Bryan Woo (2-4) allowed five runs, hit three batters and walked three in five innings. He did not record a strikeout.

“You’re not going to have success giving up those types of free bags,” Woo said. “Just have to learn from it. Get into the zone early. I was kind of aimlessly throwing those first two innings.”

Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Renfroe had RBI singles in the first inning to put the Reds ahead 2-0. Steer’s 20th home run of the season extended the lead to 5-0 in the second, making him the seventh Cincinnati rookie to hit 20 or more.

“Woo has a really good fastball,” Steer said. “I wasn’t going to let that pitch beat me today. It jumps out of his hand pretty good. Just knowing that’s his best pitch and he wants to throw it, I was looking for it.”

Rodríguez, the AL player of the month for August, hit his 25th home run in the fourth off Daniel Duarte. Ford got his 15th in the fifth off Michael Mariot to pull Seattle to 5-2.

The Mariners had the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, but Sims struck out Rodriguez to end the inning.

Rodríguez faced Gibaut with two runners on in the ninth, but struck out looking.

“When you get behind the 8-ball like that, you’re going to need some huge hits late in the game,” Servais said. “We had a few chances. Just didn’t come through.”

HOMECOMING

Mariners 3B Eugenio Suárez and RHP Luis Castillo returned to Cincinnati for the first time since being traded. Suárez was sent to Seattle along with Jesse Winker on March 4, 2022, after seven seasons in Cincinnati. Castillo was dealt to the Mariners on July 30, 2022, after six years with the Reds. “I built my career here,” Suárez said prior to the game. “The fans still support me. My first daughter was born here. This is my home.”

COVID-19 UPDATE

Two more Cincinnati support staff members tested positive for COVID-19, but Reds manager David Bell is hopeful that no more players have the virus. The Reds currently have four pitchers on the 7-day COVID-19 injured list, including starters Hunter Greene and Brandon Williamson. All are expected to return this week.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Connor Phillips will make his major-league debut against Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (8-4, 3.93).

Wild-card chasing Reds beat 1st-place Seattle Mariners 6-3