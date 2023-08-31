AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Albert Rusnák scored a go-ahead goal in the 90th minute and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game winless streak.

Seattle (11-9-7) picked up its first win since topping Vancouver 3-2 on July 8. Austin (9-12-5), which has lost three straight games, is 1-3-2 in six meetings with Seattle.

Jordan Morris scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season to open the scoring in the 48th minute for Seattle. He flicked in a free kick from Nicolás Lodeiro, who became the fifth player in league history with six seasons of 10 or more assists.

Sebastián Driussi tied it a 1-all in the 72nd for Austin by sending home Gyasi Zardes’ glancing header.

Seattle returns home to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Austin travels to play the New England Revolution on Saturday.

