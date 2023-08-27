Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Yeimar scores for both teams, Sounders draw with Minnesota

Aug 27, 2023, 4:40 PM

Seattle Sounders Raúl Ruidíaz...

Raúl Ruidíaz of the Seattle Sounders reacts after Minnesota United scored on an own goal on Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Defender Yeimar Andrade gave the Seattle Sounders a first-half lead, but his own-goal early in the second half helped Minnesota United gain a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Seattle Sounders 1, Minnesota United 1: Summary

Seattle (10-9-7) took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute when Yeimar took a pass from Nicolás Lodeiro and scored for a second time this season.

Stefan Frei had a save on Minnesota United’s only shot on goal to maintain the lead at halftime.

Minnesota United (8-8-8) evened the score on Yeimar’s gaffe in the 56th minute.

Frei, who leads the league with 11 clean sheets this season, finished with four saves for Seattle. Dayne St. Clair saved one shot for Minnesota United.

Seattle snapped a three-match losing streak in all competitions, but fell to 4-10-6 in its last 20 contests. The Sounders had won four straight over Minnesota United and now lead the all-time series 11-1-2.

Minnesota United improves to 3-1-2 in its last six matches after posting just two victories in its previous 13.

Seattle travels to play Austin FC on Wednesday. Minnesota United will host the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

