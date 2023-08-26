Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners tie franchise record with 7 HRs – watch them all

Aug 26, 2023, 4:03 PM | Updated: 7:12 pm

J.P. Crawford meets Julio Rodríguez to celebrate his home run for the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 26, 2023. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

It’s hard to get much better than what the Seattle Mariners did on Friday night. Somehow they topped themselves the next afternoon.

Seattle Mariners Injury Updates: Kelenic retun plan, Murphy’s status

Not even 24 hours after the Mariners moved into a tie with Texas for first place in the American League West, they put the pressure on the slumping Rangers by coming up with their most dominant offensive performance of the season.

The Mariners hammered Kansas City Royals pitching in a 15-2 win on Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Park, hitting seven home runs along the way (click here for the full game recap story). Those seven homers tie a franchise record, and set a new one for home games at T-Mobile Park.

Current MLB Standings: Division | Wild Card

Wanna see those moonshots? We’ve got them all here.

First, here’s a supercut with every Mariners homer from Saturday:

Now, let’s go one by one with mobile-friendly vertical videos courtesy the Mariners’ official social media.

Josh Rojas got the party started in the third inning with a solo shot to right field, his third of the year, all of which have come since he joined the Mariners after a late July trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Next up was Teoscar Hernández, who hit maybe the biggest homer of the day as it was a grand slam that pushed Seattle’s early lead out to 5-0. It was his 20th on the season.

More: Seattle Mariners stay hot as Teoscar Hernández hits grand salami

Still in the third inning, Mike Ford swatted a two-run bomb to right, his 13th this year.

Now we have a milestone homer. Julio Rodríguez ripped a no-doubter to left for his 22nd of the season and 50th of his career in the fifth inning. He is now the fastest to 50 career homers in Mariners history.

Seattle’s other homegrown offensive star, catcher Cal Raleigh, raked his team-leading 25th home run of the year to left. It was the third batting from the right side for the switch-hitter.

In the seventh inning, rookie Cade Marlowe came off the bench to swat his third homer in the big leagues to center.

And finally, we have a little chicanery. Hernández hit his second of the day, this time coming off of the Royals’ Matt Duffy, who is usually an infielder but was making his third career pitching appearance in mop-up duty.

Saturday marked the fifth time in Mariners history that they had hit seven home runs in a game and the first time that they have done so at home since 1985, when they played in the much more homer-happy Kingdome.

After the Mariners’ offensive outburst, attention turned to what the Rangers would do in Game 2 of their series in Minnesota against the AL Central-leading Twins. Texas finally snapped an eight-game losing streak to stay even with the Mariners at 73-56.

Morosi: ‘Why wouldn’t you love’ where Seattle Mariners are in playoff race?

