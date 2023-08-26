Watch: Mariners stay hot as Teoscar Hernández hits grand salami

The Seattle Mariners seem to be on a mission.

They want the franchise’s first American League West crown in 22 years, and they’re playing like they deserve it.

Seattle Mariners Injury Updates: Kelenic retun plan, Murphy’s status

The latest example came Saturday afternoon when slugger Teoscar Hernández blasted his first grand slam with the team, pushing their early lead against the Kansas City Royals to 5-0.

Hernández’s line-drive shot got out of T-Mobile Park in a hurry. It was plastered at an exit velocity of 105.1 mph with a launch angle of 22 degrees, traveling 384 feet into the visiting bullpen. It was his 20th homer of the season and the second of three by the Mariners in the third inning alone Saturday against the Royals. Josh Rojas smashed his third homer since joining the team at the trade deadline to get Seattle on the board, and Mike Ford added a two-run shot later in the frame.

The Mariners’ offense was far from done, too. They tacked on four more runs in the next two innings, including two on a Julio Rodríguez bomb, to take an 11-1 lead.

While Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh have been getting a lot of the attention during the Mariners’ recent hot streak, Hernández has been plenty hot himself. After Saturday’s grand slam and an RBI groundout that followed in his next plate appearance, his stats for the last 15 games looked like this: a .373/.406/.627 slash line, 1.033 OPS, three homers and 13 RBIs.

As for the Mariners, they came into Saturday with a 72-56 record, having gone 21-6 since they sat at 50-50 on the season. With the AL West-leading Texas Rangers and defending World Series champion Houston Astros both struggling at the same time, Seattle moved into a tie with Texas on Friday night for first in the division.

The Rangers have lost eight in a row, and if the M’s can hold off the Royals on Saturday and Texas can’t snap its skid against Minnesota later in the night, Seattle would move into sole possession of the AL West lead.

Morosi: ‘Why wouldn’t you love’ where Seattle Mariners are in playoff race?

