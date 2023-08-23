Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Anderson scores in 10th, White Sox end Mariners’ 8-game win streak

Aug 23, 2023, 3:15 PM | Updated: 3:29 pm

J.P. Crawford throws out a runner at first base against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 23, 2023. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

CHICAGO (AP) — Designated runner Tim Anderson stole third and scored the winning run on a throwing error — all on a failed pickoff play — as the Chicago White Sox snapped the Seattle Mariners’ season-best eight-game winning streak with a 5-4, 10-inning victory on Wednesday.

Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle Mariners 4: Box score

Anderson was leading off second base when Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh threw to second base in a pickoff attempt following a pitch from Justin Topa. J.P. Crawford took the throw from Raleigh and threw wildly to third in an effort to get Anderson. But the Mariners couldn’t handle the overthrow and Anderson crossed the plate with the winning run.

Trayce Thompson hit his sixth home run — his first since joining the club on Aug. 3 — to left in the sixth for the White Sox, who avoided a sweep and ended a two-game skid.

Topa (3-4) took the loss after Seattle rallied for three runs in the ninth to take a 4-3 lead. The White Sox countered with a run in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.

Sammy Peralta (2-0), the last of six Chicago relievers, earned the win.

Chicago’s Michael Kopech kept the Mariners scoreless for the first four innings but left with what the team said was leg cramps after throwing a few warmup pitches in the fifth inning. He walked four and struck out five while allowing just a first-inning single.

Seattle starter George Kirby was charged with three runs and allowed eight hits while striking out nine in the first 5 2/3 innings.

Mariners should lock up Cal next, but it won’t be easy

Tim Anderson, back in the lineup after serving a five-game suspension for his role in an Aug. 5 fight with Cleveland’s José Ramírez, knocked in Carlos Pérez with a single in the third to give the White Sox an early lead.

Seattle got its first run in the seventh, when pinch-hitter José Caballero walked, stole second and third and scored on Josh Rojas’ bunt single. Julio Rodríguez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to 3-2 in the ninth before Eugenio Suárez followed with a two-run single to put Seattle ahead.

Video: Three-run ninth inning propels Mariners to late lead

HOT ONE

It was 95 degrees (35 Celsius) at the first pitch, but stifling humidity made it feel even hotter. The White Sox sold 15,759 tickets for the game, but it appeared some of those fans opted to stay somewhere cool. Most in attendance chose the shadiest parts of the park to enjoy the action.

ROSTER MOVES

The White Sox recalled RHP Edgar Navarro and LHP Sammy Peralta from Triple-A Charlotte before the game. INF Zach Remillard was optioned to Charlotte and RHP Brent Honeywell was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Rodríguez was back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game due to illness. … C Cal Raleigh pinch hit in the ninth, a day after he was struck by an Elvis Andrus foul ball.

UP NEXT

Seattle: After an off day Thursday, the Mariners return home where Bryce Miller (8-4, 3.78 ERA) faces fellow RHP Brady Singer (8-9, 5.04) in Friday’s series opener against Kansas City.

Chicago RHP Jesse Scholtens (1-6, 3.79) starts Thursday night to begin a four-game series against visiting Oakland.

Date Starting Pitcher
Wednesday, August 23 @ 11:10 am Mariners' George Kirby RHP vs. White Sox' Michael Kopech RHP

Sunny
High 74° | Low 53°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at White Sox today at 11:10am

