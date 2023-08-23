Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Video: 3-run 9th inning propels Mariners to late lead

Aug 23, 2023, 2:14 PM | Updated: 2:34 pm

Eugenio Suarez blows a bubble at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Ph...

Eugenio Suarez blows a bubble at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

After trailing Chicago 3-1 for eight innings, the Mariners rattled off three runs to capture Seattle’s first lead of the game in a desperate attempt to keep its eight-game win streak alive before eventually falling to the White Sox 5-4 in extra innings.

Eugenio Suarez hit a one-out center field single that brought in the tying and go-ahead runs from J.P. Crawford and Cal Raleigh after Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Passan: M’s should lock up Cal next, but it won’t be easy

Andrew Benintendi had an RBI right field single in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game and force extra innings after coming in to pinch-hit for Carlos Perez. The White Sox would go on to win the game 5-4 after 10 innings of play off an error. Tim Anderson, the runner automatically placed on second base, was caught in a rundown before stealing third and later home plate off an errant throw.

A win against the White Sox Wednesday would have pushed the club’s win streak to nine, tied for the fifth-longest in the 2023 season. Tampa Bay Rays owns the longest win streak in the MLB this season with 13 straight wins between March 30 and April 13. Only two teams have logged multiple win streaks of eight or more games, the Atlanta Braves — which has four such streaks — and the Seattle Mariners.

This was the Seattle Mariners’ first loss since playing the Kansas City Royals on August 14. The last time the Mariners lost by more than two runs was July 19 in a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

