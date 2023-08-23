The Seattle Seahawks have an exciting rookie class for the 2023 season.

There are two first-round picks: cornerback Devon Witherspoon (No. 5 overall) and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20).

Huard on Seahawks: What to make of JSN’s surgery news

There are two second-rounders, too: edge rusher Derick Hall and running back Zach Charbonnet, each of whom had a big play last Saturday in the Hawks’ second preseason game.

Later-round picks like center Olu Oluwatimi and defensive lineman Mike Morris are also garnering attention as potential contributors as rookies, and even undrafted wide receiver Jake Bobo is turning heads.

Bobo isn’t the only undrafted rookie worth keeping an eye on, either, as Michael Bumpus shared Tuesday on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“Jonathan Sutherland is a name you guys should watch this Saturday in Green Bay,” said Bumpus, a former Seahawks wide receiver and current Pac-12 Network and Seahawks Radio Network analyst. “He’s been making noise.”

Sutherland, 25, is a 5-foot-11, 202-pound safety out of Penn State who has been holding his own in a stacked Hawks secondary during training camp and the preseason.

“The first (preseason) game, he had three tackles. The second game, he had seven tackles,” Bumpus continued. “He plays that safety position – that safety room is thick and is full of competition – but this is a guy who could make this team because of what he does at the safety spot and what he does on special teams.”

Bumpus added that Paul Moyer, a former Seahawks safety and assistant coach who is an analyst with Bumpus on the Seahawks radio pregame and postgame shows, sees something in Sutherland.

“Paul Moyer really likes this guy, and after the last game, I understand why he does. He’s everywhere, he’s making plays. Look for the dreads, look for No. 28. He’s gonna be out there making plays. Jonathan Sutherland, watch that dude.”

The third and final Seattle Seahawks game of the preseason is set for 10 a.m. Saturday against the Packers in Green Bay. Full coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports beginning at 8 a.m. with Bumpus on the pregame show. For details on how to stream Seahawks radio broadcasts, click here.

Listen to the full Four-Down Territory segment from Tuesday’s Bump and Stacy in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

