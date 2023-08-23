Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Bump: A Seahawks UDFA to watch as preseason wraps up

Aug 23, 2023, 12:31 PM | Updated: 12:44 pm

Seattle Seahawks Jonathan Sutherland...

The Seattle Seahawks' Jonathan Sutherland (No. 0) playing for Penn State in the 2023 Rose Bowl. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have an exciting rookie class for the 2023 season.

There are two first-round picks: cornerback Devon Witherspoon (No. 5 overall) and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20).

Huard on Seahawks: What to make of JSN’s surgery news

There are two second-rounders, too: edge rusher Derick Hall and running back Zach Charbonnet, each of whom had a big play last Saturday in the Hawks’ second preseason game.

Later-round picks like center Olu Oluwatimi and defensive lineman Mike Morris are also garnering attention as potential contributors as rookies, and even undrafted wide receiver Jake Bobo is turning heads.

Bobo isn’t the only undrafted rookie worth keeping an eye on, either, as Michael Bumpus shared Tuesday on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“Jonathan Sutherland is a name you guys should watch this Saturday in Green Bay,” said Bumpus, a former Seahawks wide receiver and current Pac-12 Network and Seahawks Radio Network analyst. “He’s been making noise.”

Sutherland, 25, is a 5-foot-11, 202-pound safety out of Penn State who has been holding his own in a stacked Hawks secondary during training camp and the preseason.

“The first (preseason) game, he had three tackles. The second game, he had seven tackles,” Bumpus continued. “He plays that safety position – that safety room is thick and is full of competition – but this is a guy who could make this team because of what he does at the safety spot and what he does on special teams.”

Bumpus added that Paul Moyer, a former Seahawks safety and assistant coach who is an analyst with Bumpus on the Seahawks radio pregame and postgame shows, sees something in Sutherland.

“Paul Moyer really likes this guy, and after the last game, I understand why he does. He’s everywhere, he’s making plays. Look for the dreads, look for No. 28. He’s gonna be out there making plays. Jonathan Sutherland, watch that dude.”

The third and final Seattle Seahawks game of the preseason is set for 10 a.m. Saturday against the Packers in Green Bay. Full coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports beginning at 8 a.m. with Bumpus on the pregame show. For details on how to stream Seahawks radio broadcasts, click here.

Listen to the full Four-Down Territory segment from Tuesday’s Bump and Stacy in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Preseason: What’s real, and what are overreactions?
What the Seahawks are showing that’s different on defense
Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 4, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Video: Wyman’s reaction to Seahawks’ preseason win over Cowboys
Bump & Stacy’s bold predictions for Seahawks and rest of NFC West

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

Seattle Mariners Eugenio Suárez J.P. Crawford...

Brent Stecker

Coach Manny Acta: Who leads Mariners behind the scenes?

"I think everything started last year, and a lot has to do with with Geno and J.P.," Seattle Mariners third base coach Manny Acta said.

16 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll...

Stacy Rost

Seahawks Preseason: What’s real, and what are overreactions?

Bump and Stacy look at four things that stand out from the Seattle Seahawks' preseason and determine if it's an overreaction or something we’re not talking about enough.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Stacy Rost

Bump & Stacy’s bold predictions for Seahawks and rest of NFC West

With less than a month to go until the start of the NFL regular season for the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy make predictions for all four teams in the NFC West.

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Tariq Woolen...

Brandon Gustafson

Bump: Where Seahawks’ young, dynamic defense must shine in 2023

There's one key stat that Bump & Stacy's Michael Bumpus wants to see improve for the Seattle Seahawks on defense in 2023.

8 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Dre’Mont Jones on what he can add to Seahawks defense

New Seattle Seahawks D-lineman Dre'Mont Jones joined Bump & Stacy to discuss what it is he brings to the Hawks' defense.

8 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet talks his fit on offense

Seattle Seahawks rookie RB Zach Charbonnet joined Seattle Sports' Bump & Stacy to discuss his fit on offense, rookie exectations and more.

9 days ago

Bump: A Seahawks UDFA to watch as preseason wraps up