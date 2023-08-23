UW Huskies starting RB Cameron Davis out for season with injury

UW Huskies running back Cameron Davis is out for the season after suffering a lower body injury last week during practice.

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer made the announcement on Tuesday.

Brock Huard Reacts: Washington athletic director Jen Cohen goes to USC

Davis, a 6-foot, 212-pound junior, ran for 522 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He would have had an expanded role for the 10th-ranked Huskies now that last year’s top rusher, Wayne Taulapapa, has moved on.

Will Nixon and Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson likely will get more touches with Davis out.

DeBoer also said sophomore offensive lineman Gaard Memmelar will miss the season because of injury.

Washington opens the season at home against Boise State on Sept. 2.

