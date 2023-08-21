The Seattle Mariners have their leadoff hitter back.

Veteran shortstop J.P. Crawford has been reinstated from the seven-day concussion injured list ahead of the Mariners’ 5:10 p.m. Monday series opener against the White Sox in Chicago.

Drayer: How the Seattle Mariners have turned into the AL’s hottest team

It’s not all good news for the M’s, however, as rookie starting pitcher Emerson Hancock has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain suffered in his outing Sunday against the Houston Astros.

Right-handed pitcher Darren McCaughan has been called up from Triple-A Tacoma and utility player Sam Haggerty has been optioned to the Rainiers in corresponding moves.

Crawford, 28, is in the midst of his best offensive season in the majors. He has a slash line of .266/.379/.411 for a .790 OPS and 125 OPS+ (league average is 100) in 107 games this year. His 10 home runs are a career-high, and he ranks fourth in the American League with 68 walks and third with a .379 on-base percentage. He’s also ninth in MLB in walks and 12th in OBP, and first among all qualifying big league shortstops in both categories.

The M’s placed Crawford on the IL after he collided with third baseman Eugenio Suárez on Aug. 9 when both went after a ground ball. He made one rehab appearance Saturday with Single-A Everett.

McCaughan, 27, is likely to provide bullpen depth in the meantime for the Mariners before rookie Bryan Woo (right forearm inflammation) is reinstated from the IL to return to the starting rotation later this week. McCaughan has made two relief appearances for the M’s and 20 starts for Tacoma this season.

Hancock, the Mariners’ first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, had made three starts in the big leagues since his Aug. 9 promotion from Double-A Arkansas. The 24-year-old righty owns a 4.50 ERA with six strikeouts to three walks over 12 innings, and has yet to factor into a decision of any game he’s appeared in. He exited Sunday’s win over the Astros after two scoreless innings due to the injury.

The 29-year-old Haggerty was recalled from Triple-A by Seattle on Aug. 11, and has a .208/.311/.302 slash line with one home run and four stolen bases in 32 games with the Mariners in 2023. He has also played 42 games with the Rainiers, posting a .319/.406/.584 slash with eight homers and 18 steals.

Seattle Mariners radio coverage of Monday’s game against the White Sox begins at 4 p.m. with the pregame show on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app. For more details, click here.

