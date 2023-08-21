Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Giakoumakis, Guzan lead Atlanta United over Sounders 2-0

Aug 20, 2023, 9:51 PM | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 12:38 am

Giorgos Giakoumakis of Atlanta United on July 25, 2023. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Giorgos Giakoumakis scored a goal in each half, Brad Guzan saved two shots to earn a clean sheet and Atlanta United defeated the Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Sunday night as the league returned to action after a five-week layoff for Leagues Cup play.

Atlanta United 2, Seattle Sounders 0: Summary

Giakoumakis helped Atlanta United (10-7-8) grab the lead for good when he took a pass from defender Brooks Lennon and scored in the 11th minute.

Giakoumakis added an insurance goal in the 65th minute, using Thiago Almada’s assist to score for a 12th time this season.

Giakoumakis is in a four-way tie for second place, one behind the 13 goals of reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC. Almada has 11 assists this season, second only to the 12 of FC Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta.

Atlanta United earned its second victory in its last 13 matches away from home. It is the first road win for either club in the series. Three of the five previous meetings ended in draws and both teams owned 2-1 victories at home. Atlanta United improves to 4-16-10 in its last 30 road matches.

Seattle (10-9-6) continues to struggle. The Sounders dropped to 2-4-3 in their last nine matches at home and have scored just two goals in the last five home outings.

Stefan Frei, who leads the league with 11 shutouts this season, had five saves. The Sounders came into the match having yielded just 23 goals, one more than league-leading Nashville SC. Frei set the club record with 13 clean sheets in 2017.

Atlanta United returns home to host Nashville SC on Saturday. Seattle travels to play Minnesota United on Sunday.

