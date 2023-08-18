Where to find Mariners-Astros, Seahawks-Cowboys on the radio

It’s a big sports weekend in Seattle as the Mariners take on the Astros in a key AL West clash while the Seahawks host the Cowboys in preseason action.

With those two contests overlapping, we’re here to help you find the radio broadcasts.

And as is always the case, online streaming of both games is limited to the Pacific Northwest due to MLB and NFL restrictions.

Mariners at Astros

Coverage airing on: 770 AM

Mobile streaming: MyNorthwest.com (available in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, B.C. and Alaska)

Pregame show: 3:00 p.m.

First pitch: 4:10 p.m.

Postgame show: Lasts for roughly one hour after the game.

Cowboys at Seahawks

Coverage airing on: Seattle Sports Station 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports app, Seahawks app, or SeattleSports.com (available within 100 miles of Seattle)

Pregame show: 5 p.m.

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Postgame show: Lasts for roughly two hours after the game.