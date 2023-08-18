Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Where to find Mariners-Astros, Seahawks-Cowboys on the radio

Aug 18, 2023, 11:53 AM

Seattle Mariners Dominic Canzone...

Cade Marlowe of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with Julio Rodriguez and Dominic Canzone on Aug. 3, 2023. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


SeattleSports.com

It’s a big sports weekend in Seattle as the Mariners take on the Astros in a key AL West clash while the Seahawks host the Cowboys in preseason action.

With those two contests overlapping, we’re here to help you find the radio broadcasts.

And as is always the case, online streaming of both games is limited to the Pacific Northwest due to MLB and NFL restrictions.

Mariners at Astros

Coverage airing on: 770 AM
Mobile streaming: MyNorthwest.com (available in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, B.C. and Alaska)
Pregame show: 3:00 p.m.
First pitch: 4:10 p.m.
Postgame show: Lasts for roughly one hour after the game.

Cowboys at Seahawks

Coverage airing on: Seattle Sports Station 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports appSeahawks app, or SeattleSports.com (available within 100 miles of Seattle)
Pregame show: 5 p.m.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Postgame show: Lasts for roughly two hours after the game.

Team: mariners
149
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Friday, August 18 @ 5:10 pm Mariners' Bryce Miller RHP vs. Astros' J.P France RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 76° | Low 54°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Astros today at 5:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Dipoto discusses Julio’s hot streak, Raleigh thriving

During this week's Jerry Dipoto Show, Dipoto discussed two of the Seattle Mariners' hottest hitters: Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh.

16 hours ago

Seattle Mariners bullpen...

Brandon Gustafson

What Dipoto said about Brash and Muñoz pitching 9th inning for Mariners

With no Paul Sewald, Matt Brash and Andrés Muñoz are pitching the 9th for the Seattle Mariners. Here's what Jerry Dipoto said about it.

16 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Julio has 5 hits, 5 RBIs and 3-run homer as Mariners beat Royals 6-4

Julio Rodríguez had five hits and five RBIs, including a three-run homer and the Seattle Mariners escaped Kansas City with a 6-4 win.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford Jarred Kelenic...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners Injuries: Dipoto’s promising updates on Crawford, Kelenic

During his Seattle Sports show, Jerry Dipoto shared promising injury updates for Seattle Mariners SS J.P. Crawford and OF Jarred Kelenic.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Mike Salk

Salk: Do the Mariners have a 9th-inning problem? It’s complicated

With no Paul Sewald and some recent late-inning bullpen issues, do the Seattle Mariners have a 9th-inning problem? Mike Salk breaks it down.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Julio has 4 hits, Raleigh homers and Mariners edge Royals 6-5

Julio Rodriguez had four hits, Cal Raleigh homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday.

3 days ago

Where to find Mariners-Astros, Seahawks-Cowboys on the radio