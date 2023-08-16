Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

France’s 10th-inning single lifts Mariners over Royals 10-8 after blown 7-run lead

Aug 15, 2023, 9:13 PM

Seattle Mariners...

Seattle Mariners players celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals 10-8 on Aug. 15, 2023. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ty France lined a two-run single to center in the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners rebounded from a blown-seven run lead to beat the Kansas City Royals 10-8 on Tuesday night.

Seattle Mariners 10, Kansas City Royals 8: Box Score

Eugenio Suárez, France, Hernández and Josh Rojas and Josh Rojas homered in a seven-run fourth inning off Jordan Lyles, the Mariners’ first four-homer inning since May 2, 2002 at the Chicago White Sox. Suárez and France combined for Seattle’s sixth back-to-back homers this year as the Mariners took a 7-0 lead.

Hernández tied his career high with five hits and had three RBIs, and France had four hits and three RBIs.

Kansas City outhit the Mariners 15-14, and the Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. sparked the comeback in a five-run fifth with his second grand slam in an 18-day span.

Kansas City (39-82) clinched its seventh straight losing season since winning the 2015 World Series. The Royals have had just five winning seasons in the last 30 years.

Seattle, which had lost three straight games in which it led or was tied in the ninth, was ahead 8-5 after eight innings.

Nelson Velázquez grounded to Rojas leading off and reached when the second baseman threw wide of first for an error. That led to three unearned runs against Andrés Muñoz (3-5), who in a 42-pitch outing blew a save for the second time in eight chances. Michael Massey hit a two-run single and Salvador Perez had an RBI single.

France’s single off Tucker Davidson (1-2) lifted his average at Kauffman Stadium to .532 (17 for 32).

Tayler Saucedo got three straight outs for got his first major league save.

Lyles allowed seven runs — six earned — and nine hits in five innings, while Seattle’s Emerson Hancock gave up five runs and nine hits in five innings in his second career start.

Maikel Garcia extended his Royals’ rookie-record hitting streak to 17 games with a bloop single leading off the first.

UP NEXT

Seattle Mariners RHP Luis Castillo (8-7, 3.14 ERA) starts Wednesday night.

Passan: Seattle Mariners’ Kirby ‘absolutely’ in the AL Cy Young Award race

Team: mariners
146
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Tuesday, August 15 @ 5:10 pm Mariners' Emerson Hancock RHP vs. Royals' Jordan Lyles RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 89° | Low 63°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners George Kirby...

Brandon Gustafson

Passan: Mariners’ Kirby ‘absolutely’ in the AL Cy Young Award race

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan explained to Brock & Salk why he thinks Seattle Mariners RHP is a Cy Young Award contender in 2023.

21 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Blanco’s squeeze bunt gives Royals a wild 7-6 win over Mariners

Dairon Blanco executed a suicide squeeze in the 9th as the Royals walked off the Seattle Mariners, negating a late M's rally.

2 days ago

Mariners Marco Gonzales...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Bob’s Mariners Breakdown: Marco Gonzales’ future, team’s recent play

Bob Stelton is back with another Seattle Mariners Breakdown video, where he discussed Marco Gonzales, J.P. Crawford and much more.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryan Woo...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Why Mariners will utilize 6-man rotation when Woo returns

When Bryan Woo returns from the injured list, the Seattle Mariners will utilize a 6-man rotation. Shannon Drayer breaks it down.

2 days ago

seattle mariners...

The Associated Press

Cedric Mullins robs homer in 9th, hits 2-run shot in 10th as Mariners lose 5-3

The AL-best Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners in extra innings for the second straight day, 5-3 on Sunday.

3 days ago

seattle mariners marco gonzales...

The Associated Press

Mariners’ Marco Gonzales to have season-ending surgery on forearm

Gonzales will have surgery Aug. 22 to decompress the anterior interosseous nerve in his left forearm.

3 days ago

France’s 10th-inning single lifts Mariners over Royals 10-8 after blown 7-run lead