Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

Win Pizza Hut’s Party Pack!

Aug 16, 2023, 6:11 PM | Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 8:54 am

...

Calling all fans of pizza, baseball, and money! Seattle Sports has your chance to win all three with Pizza Hut‘s Party Pack! This party pack includes a $1,000 VISA gift card, four tickets to a Seattle baseball game on September 26th, and Pizza Hut pizza for a year!

*”Pizza for a year” is provided through a Pizza Hut punch card providing two (2) pizzas each month for 12 months. See rules for details.  Enter below Thursday August 17th through Thursday, August 31st. Survey responses will not determine eligibility for this sweepstakes.

Contests & Events

...

No Author

Win Tickets to 50 Cent!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see 50 Cent at the Climate Pledge Arena on September 7, 2023!

17 hours ago

...

No Author

Win a Rototough™ Grizzly 40 Cooler!

The Outdoor Line and Busch Light are giving you a chance to win a Rototough™ Grizzly 40 Cooler!

17 hours ago

...

No Author

Win Weekend Passes for Bumbershoot!

The Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival is back this year over Labor Day Weekend at Seattle Center. Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio are giving you a chance to win two weekend passes!

7 days ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to Dierks Bentley!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Dierks Bentley at the White River Amphitheatre on August 26, 2023!

7 days ago

...

No Author

Maui Strong fundraiser to directly help victims of Hawaii wildfires

Bonneville Seattle is joining fundraising efforts for the “Maui Strong | Fire Relief Fund” to help those devastated by wildfires in Hawaii, through the Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF).

8 days ago

...

No Author

Celebrate Felix Hernandez at Victory Hall’s “King’s Court”

On August 11th and 12th, Victory Hall at The Boxyard is your pregame and postgame destination this weekend for celebrating Felix Hernandez and his induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame.  Be part of the fun across the street from T-Mobile Park as Victory Hall transforms into the King’s Court. Plus, Victory Hall is an all ages […]

9 days ago

Win Pizza Hut’s Party Pack!