Win Pizza Hut’s Party Pack!

Calling all fans of pizza, baseball, and money! Seattle Sports has your chance to win all three with Pizza Hut‘s Party Pack! This party pack includes a $1,000 VISA gift card, four tickets to a Seattle baseball game on September 26th, and Pizza Hut pizza for a year!

*”Pizza for a year” is provided through a Pizza Hut punch card providing two (2) pizzas each month for 12 months. See rules for details. Enter below Thursday August 17th through Thursday, August 31st. Survey responses will not determine eligibility for this sweepstakes.