Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies come in at 10 in AP preseason top-25 poll

Aug 14, 2023, 11:56 AM

UW Huskies Rome Odunze Jalen McMillan...

Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan of the UW Huskies celebrate a touchdown in 2021. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The UW Huskies were a massive surprise team in 2022, going 11-2 under first-year head coach after a 4-8 2021 campaign. They’ve got much more of a spotlight on them entering 2023, though.

Caple: Why UW Huskies believe offense has ‘much more left in the tank’

In the Associated Press’ preseason top-25 poll, the UW Huskies came in at No. 10 overall. The Huskies were No. 11 in the preseason coaches poll.

The Huskies ended last season at No. 8. The program did not begin last year ranked, but did in 2021 before falling to FCS Montana in the opener and ultimately winning just four games while also firing then-head coach Jimmy Lake mid-season.

Under DeBoer, the Huskies had the nation’s top passing attack in 2022, led by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who returns to Montlake along with two 1,000-yard receivers in Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan.

The UW Huskies face a tougher schedule in 2023 than 2022 by a considerable margin. They play both USC and Utah this season after not playing those two last year. The Huskies also host Boise State, which went 10-4 last year, and travel to Michigan State in two of UW’s three non-conference games.

The Huskies are the second-highest-ranked Pac-12 school behind USC (6). UW is one of five Pac-12 schools in the top 25 along with USC, Utah (14), Oregon (15) and Oregon State (18).

The SEC leads the way with six top-25 teams, followed by the Pac-12 and Big Ten with five each.

As expected, Georgia checked in at No. 1 overall, earning 60 of 63 first-place votes. The Bulldogs have won each of the last two National Championships under head coach Kirby Smart.

Michigan and Ohio State – both of which made the College Football Playoff last year – are No. 2 and 3, respectively. Michigan earned two first-place votes while Ohio State got one.

TCU, which lost the National Championship game to Georgia, starts the year at No. 7, just above Oregon State.

AP Top-25

1: Georgia (60)
2: Michigan (2)
3: Ohio State (1)
4: Alabama
5: LSU
6: USC
7: Penn State
8: Florida State
9: Clemson
10: Washington
11: Texas
12: Tennessee
13: Notre Dame
14: Utah
15: Oregon
16: Kansas State
17: TCU
18: Oregon State
19: Wisconsin
20: Oklahoma
21: North Carolina
22: Ole Miss
23: Texas A&M
24: Tulane
25: Iowa

Caple: What DeBoer says Big Ten move means for UW Huskies football team

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Big Ten...

Christian Caple

UW Huskies have history with the Big Ten: 5 memorable matchups

Thanks largely to the Pac-12’s longstanding affiliation with the Rose Bowl, the UW Huskies have plenty of history against Big Ten programs.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Jalen McMillan Rome Odinze...

Brent Stecker

Caple: Why Huskies believe offense has ‘much more left in the tank’

It is becoming apparent that UW Huskies players and coaches do not believe last season was any kind of gold standard, writes Christian Caple.

4 days ago

Chris Petersen Pac-12...

Brent Stecker

Huard, Chris Petersen remember meeting that hinted at Pac-12’s fate

Former UW Huskies football coach Chris Petersen said he remembers "like it's yesterday" when Brock Huard delivered a warning about the Pac-12.

7 days ago

UW Huskies Kalen DeBoer...

Christian Caple

Caple: What DeBoer says Big Ten move means for UW Huskies football team

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple details Husky head football coach Kalen DeBoer's first public comments Sunday after the school's decision to join the Big Ten.

8 days ago

UW Huskies Pac-12...

Christian Caple

Caple: UW leaving Pac-12 is a total bummer — and totally necessary

The news that Washington and Oregon are leaving the Pac-12 is a tough one to swallow, but it is necessary for the UW Huskies.

10 days ago

WSU Jake Dickert...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: What’s next for WSU after UW and Oregon leave Pac-12

Former WSU wide receiver Michael Bumpus shares what he thinks his alma mater will do after the recent Pac-12 shakeup with UW and Oregon.

10 days ago

UW Huskies come in at 10 in AP preseason top-25 poll