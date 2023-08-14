UW Huskies come in at 10 in AP preseason top-25 poll

The UW Huskies were a massive surprise team in 2022, going 11-2 under first-year head coach after a 4-8 2021 campaign. They’ve got much more of a spotlight on them entering 2023, though.

Caple: Why UW Huskies believe offense has ‘much more left in the tank’

In the Associated Press’ preseason top-25 poll, the UW Huskies came in at No. 10 overall. The Huskies were No. 11 in the preseason coaches poll.

The Huskies ended last season at No. 8. The program did not begin last year ranked, but did in 2021 before falling to FCS Montana in the opener and ultimately winning just four games while also firing then-head coach Jimmy Lake mid-season.

Under DeBoer, the Huskies had the nation’s top passing attack in 2022, led by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who returns to Montlake along with two 1,000-yard receivers in Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan.

The UW Huskies face a tougher schedule in 2023 than 2022 by a considerable margin. They play both USC and Utah this season after not playing those two last year. The Huskies also host Boise State, which went 10-4 last year, and travel to Michigan State in two of UW’s three non-conference games.

The Huskies are the second-highest-ranked Pac-12 school behind USC (6). UW is one of five Pac-12 schools in the top 25 along with USC, Utah (14), Oregon (15) and Oregon State (18).

The SEC leads the way with six top-25 teams, followed by the Pac-12 and Big Ten with five each.

As expected, Georgia checked in at No. 1 overall, earning 60 of 63 first-place votes. The Bulldogs have won each of the last two National Championships under head coach Kirby Smart.

Michigan and Ohio State – both of which made the College Football Playoff last year – are No. 2 and 3, respectively. Michigan earned two first-place votes while Ohio State got one.

TCU, which lost the National Championship game to Georgia, starts the year at No. 7, just above Oregon State.

AP Top-25

1: Georgia (60)

2: Michigan (2)

3: Ohio State (1)

4: Alabama

5: LSU

6: USC

7: Penn State

8: Florida State

9: Clemson

10: Washington

11: Texas

12: Tennessee

13: Notre Dame

14: Utah

15: Oregon

16: Kansas State

17: TCU

18: Oregon State

19: Wisconsin

20: Oklahoma

21: North Carolina

22: Ole Miss

23: Texas A&M

24: Tulane

25: Iowa

Caple: What DeBoer says Big Ten move means for UW Huskies football team

Follow @TheBGustafson