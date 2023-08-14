Close
SEATTLE STORM

Loyd scores 24, Magbegor adds 17 as Storm beat Mercury 81-71

Aug 13, 2023, 7:09 PM | Updated: 7:09 pm

Seattle Storm...

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 24 points, Ezi Magbegor added 17 points and the Seattle Storm nearly blew a 16-point halftime lead before they pulled away for an 81-71 win Sunday over the Phoenix Mercury.

Seattle Storm 81, Phoenix Mercury 71: Box Score

Magbegor made 8 of 13 from the field, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots. Kia Nurse scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including two 3-pointers, and Mercedes Russell added 10 rebounds and eight points for the Storm.

Seattle (9-21) has won back-to-back games for just the second time this season, and three of its last four — beginning with a 97-91 win over Phoenix on Aug. 5. The Storm and Mercury are three games out of a playoff spot with a month left in the regular season.

