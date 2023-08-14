Cedric Mullins robs homer in 9th, hits 2-run shot in 10th as Mariners lose 5-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Cedric Mullins robbed Ty France of a homer in the ninth inning and hit a two-run homer in the 10th, and the AL-best Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners in extra innings for the second straight day, 5-3 on Sunday.

Mullins, who entered in the sixth as a defensive replacement, leaped and reached over the wall in center field to snag France’s deep drive off Mike Baumann. Mullins fell face-first to the warning track with the ball in his glove and pumped his fist as he jumped to his feet.

Two pitches later, Dominic Canzone hit a 96 mph fastball from Baumann 402 feet to right and flipped his bat as he admired the homer that tied the game at 3-all.

Mullins had been 0-for-9 since his return from the injured list when he came up with one out in the 10th. He hit a long drive just outside the right-field foul pole on a 2-1 pitch from Trent Thornton (0-1) and then, two pitches later, sent a drive over the wall in right to score automatic runner Gunnar Henderson.

Nick Vespi (1-1) got the final out in the ninth and Shintaro Fujinami worked a scoreless 10th for his first save.

Baltimore moved three games ahead of Tampa Bay in the AL East, taking two of three from Seattle, which fell 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the final AL wild card. The Orioles won 1-0 in 10 innings on Saturday night to end the Mariners’ eight-game winning streak.

With the game tied 2-all in the ninth, Seattle reliever Andrés Muñoz allowed a double to Jordan Westburg and walked James McCann. With Adley Rutschman at the plate, Muñoz was called for a balk, putting runners on second and third. Seattle manager Scott Servais was ejected arguing the call.

Rutschman then hit a tapper back to Muñoz. Pinch-runner Jorge Mateo barely beat the play at the plate, sliding in just under catcher Cal Raleigh’s tag to put the Orioles ahead 3-2.

ROSTER MOVE

The Orioles designated RHP Mychal Givens for assignment. Givens signed a $5 million, one-year contract this offseason but pitched in only six games for Baltimore. He was placed on the injured list in June with shoulder inflammation and had been on a rehab assignment.

TRAINERS ROOM

Orioles: OF Aaron Hicks, on the IL since July 25 with a hamstring strain, could rejoin the Orioles for their upcoming series at San Diego, manager Brandon Hyde said.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales will have surgery Aug. 22 to decompress the anterior interosseous nerve in his left forearm. The 31-year-old hopes to recover by spring training. Gonzales hasn’t pitched for the Mariners since May 28, when he felt discomfort in the forearm after throwing 5 2/3 innings against Pittsburgh. Gonzales went 4-1 with a 5.22 ERA in 10 starts.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (2-3, 5.84 ERA) will start as Baltimore begins a three-game series at San Diego. Rodriguez has pitched into the sixth inning and allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last four starts.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.43) opens a four-game series at Kansas City. Gilbert had a career-high 12 strikeouts against the Padres in his last start.

