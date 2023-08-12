Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Julio hits 3-run homer, Mariners beat Orioles 9-2 for 8th straight win

Aug 11, 2023, 10:21 PM

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a three-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won their eighth straight game Friday night as Luis Castillo and three relievers combined on a four-hitter in a 9-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Seattle Mariners 9, Baltimore Orioles 2: Box Score

Cal Raleigh launched an early two-run shot and Ty France also went deep for the Mariners, who hammered the top team in the American League and pulled within a half-game of Toronto for the final AL wild card.

Rodríguez’s homer capped a five-run fourth against starter Kyle Gibson (11-7), who gave up nine runs in 5 1/3 innings. The drive just cleared the wall in right field and put Seattle up by six.

Castillo (8-7) allowed two hits and one run over six innings with eight strikeouts. His lone blemish came in the fourth, when Anthony Santander homered to center field.

Raleigh gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead in the first. After Santander put the Orioles on the board, the Mariners broke open the game in the fourth.

José Caballero made it 3-1 with a sacrifice fly, Josh Rojas had an RBI single and Rodríguez clubbed his 19th homer.

France added a solo shot in the fifth, and Rodríguez drove in Rojas in the sixth with an RBI double.

Taylor Saucedo and Ryder Ryan each pitched one scoreless inning, and Trent Thornton allowed a run in the ninth. Mariners pitchers struck out 13 hitters.

NO FLY ZONE

Rodríguez nearly led off the first inning with a double, but Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins ran down the ball and celebrated by crossing his arms, imitating Rodríguez’s signature celebration. Rodríguez pointed to Mullins and smiled in response.

ROSTER MOVES

Orioles: Baltimore activated Mullins from the 10-day injured list and optioned OF Ryan McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk. Mullins had been out since July 15 with a right groin strain. The team also optioned RHP Joey Krehbiel to Norfolk and recalled LHP Nick Vespi.

Mariners: Placed SS J.P. Crawford on the seven-day concussion IL and recalled INF Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma. The move was retroactive to Thursday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP Cole Irvin (1-3, 5.44 ERA) makes his first start Saturday since July 7.

Mariners: RHP George Kirby (10-8, 3.32) went seven innings against the Angels last time out, allowing three hits and one earned run.

