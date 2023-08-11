Close
Mariners place Crawford on IL with concussion, recall Haggerty

Aug 11, 2023, 3:03 PM | Updated: 7:08 pm

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners swings on July 18, 2023. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners made a big change to their roster on Friday ahead of their series opener with the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles, with shortstop J.P. Crawford landing on the seven-day injured list with a concussion (retroactive to Aug. 10). The M’s recalled utility man Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.

Logan Gilbert on Seattle Mariners’ streak: ‘There’s a certain buzz’

Crawford, who is enjoying a breakout 2023 campaign and has been the Mariners’ most consistent offensive performer this year, suffered the injury on Wednesday when he collided with third baseman Eugenio Suárez as both were going for a groundball. Crawford stayed on the ground for a bit before standing up, and he did stay in the game for a few innings before being replaced by Dylan Moore.

Crawford has thrived as the Mariners’ everyday leadoff man, slashing .266/.379/.41 (.790 OPS) with a career-high 10 home runs so far this year. With him out, the Mariners have a handful of shortstop options in Haggerty, Moore, Jose Caballero and the recently-acquired Josh Rojas.

On Friday, Moore will start at shortstop and hit eighth with Rojas at second base hitting ninth. Julio Rodríguez will leadoff for the Mariners in Crawford’s absence.

Update at 7:08 p.m: Moore has been scratched and Caballero will play shortstop and hit eighth. 

Haggerty enjoyed a very nice season for the Mariners last year, posting a .755 OPS in 83 games and also stealing 13 bases, but he got off to a slow start this season, slashing just .190/.292/.238 in 24 games before being optioned in early-June.

The switch-hitter has performed very well in Tacoma this year, though, slashing .319/.406/.584 in 42 games with 24 extra-base hits.

The Mariners kick off a big three-game set against the Orioles starting at 7:10 p.m. Friday evening. You can catch all the action live on Seattle Sports, beginning with the pregame show at 6 p.m.

Morosi: Blue Jays, other contenders should be ‘nervous’ about Seattle Mariners

Mariners place Crawford on IL with concussion, recall Haggerty