Maui Fund Auction to support victims of Hawaii wildfires

Aug 13, 2023, 7:33 PM

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


SeattleSports.com

The Brock & Salk Show on Seattle Sports are hosting a live, on-air auction Monday to support the victims of the Hawaii wildfires that have devastated the community of Lahaina.

In coordination with the Maui Strong | Fire Relief Fund, Brock & Salk are hosting an auction to directly benefit the people of Maui through the Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF).

Maui Fund Auction Details:

– Bidding will open from 6:00 a.m. PST until 9:54:59 a.m. PST on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023
– Bids must be placed via text to 866-979-3776 (message & data rates may apply)
– Bids must include the keyword BID, followed by the dollar amount
– Texts must be received (time stamped in our system) before 9:55 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023
– The highest bid submitted before 9:55 a.m. will win the auction package
– Winning bidder must submit a screen shot of their donation from the ‘Maui Strong Fundraiser’ website, and submit via text to 866-979-3776

The Maui Fund Auction Package:

– Three nights in an ocean-view condo on Maui (Kihei area), on a ‘mutually agreed upon’ date in 2024
– Roundtrip airfare for two on Alaska Airlines, on a ‘mutually agreed upon’ date in 2024
– $750 towards a rental car furnished by Carter Volkswagen
– $250 restaurant gift card
– Foursome of golf at Chambers Bay Golf Course

Looking for more ways to support Hawaii residents?

Click here to donate to the Maui Strong | Fire Relief Fund

