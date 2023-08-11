Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks WR Cade Johnson taken to hospital as precaution

Aug 10, 2023, 9:12 PM | Updated: 9:50 pm

Seattle Seahawks Cade Johnson...

Seattle Seahawks WR Cade Johnson is carted off the field on Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson was taken to a hospital during halftime of the team’s preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night to be evaluated for head and neck injuries.

The Seahawks said Johnson was placed on a backboard as a precaution and transported to Harborview Medical Center. The team said he was in stable condition.

Johnson was attended to in the medical tent behind the bench for several minutes late in the first half by Seattle’s training staff and medical personnel. He was placed on a backboard, loaded onto a stretcher, taken across the field and up a tunnel to where ambulances are parked during games at Lumen Field.

There was no obvious play where Johnson was injured in the first half. Johnson had one rushing attempt for 2 yards and was targeted twice with no catches. He also had one kickoff return for 17 yards.

Johnson is in his third season out of South Dakota State. He had two receptions over three games last season for the Seahawks.

Another Seattle Seahawks receiver, Dee Eskridge, came out of the game with an apparent knee injury after the opening kickoff. Eskridge, a 2021 second-round pick of the Seahawks, will miss the first six games of the regular season due to a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Seattle Sports staff contributed to this report.

