Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle Seahawks highlights from 24-13 preseason win over Vikings

Aug 10, 2023, 10:14 PM | Updated: 10:43 pm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball during the second quarter of the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks directs his teammates during the second quarter of the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks hands off the ball during the second quarter of the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a catch during the first half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Colby Parkinson #84 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during the second quarter of the preaseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Running back DeWayne McBride #37 of the Minnesota Vikings is stopped on a kickoff return during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Cornerback Lance Boykin #18 of the Seattle Seahawks tackles running back Ty Chandler #32 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of a preseason game at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

Seattle Seahawks football is officially underway as the preseason opener is officially in the books as a 24-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

Seattle Seahawks 24, Minnesota Vikings 13: Rost’s observations | Box score

Here are the biggest Seahawks highlights of the night, as well as some notable stats from the exhibition contest.

Biggest plays from Seattle Seahawks’ win

Coby Bryant sets the tone

The Seattle Seahawks’ secondary is as deep it’s been in years, and part of what’s happened is Coby Bryant, a rookie last year who was the team’s go-to nickel corner, is now seeing time at safety.

So far, so good for the Cincinnati product, who issued this massive hit in the first quarter.

Jake Bobo gets Hawks into red zone

The Seahawks used their second first-round pick on a receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but they also signed an undrafted free agent who’s been getting a lot of love this offseason.

That would be UCLA product Jake Bobo. He came up with a big catch on a second quarter touchdown drive, connecting with quarterback Drew Lock on a 29-yard gain that got Seattle into the red zone.

Lock finds Winston for 6

Shortly after Lock connected with Bobo for a big gain that got the Seahawks into the red zone, Seattle’s quarterback fired a missile over the middle of the field to wide receiver Easop Winston Jr.

This is Winston’s fourth NFL season after entering the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. Before going pro, Winston was a standout wide receiver at WSU, ending his Cougs career with 970 yards and 11 touchdowns his senior year.

Griffin Hebert recovers a fumble

Undrafted rookie free agent Griffin Hebert, a tight end out of UTSA, came up with a big turnover in the third quarter, recovering a muffed punt. That wound up setting up a Seahawks go-ahead touchdown.

Bobo strikes again

Bobo made another big play, this time connecting with Lock for a 19-yard touchdown to give the Seahawks the lead late in the third quarter. The score came on third-and-8.

And here’s Bobo celebrating after the fact with head coach Pete Carroll.

Two UDFAs combine for TD

Once Lock’s day was done, the Seahawks turned to lefty Holton Ahlers, an undrafted rookie free agent quarterback out of East Carolina.

After a few big runs to get the drive started, Ahlers went deep down the right sideline as he was hit, throwing up a bit of a prayer that was answered by Matt Landers, a fellow undrafted rookie free agent who played at Arkansas.

Notable Seattle Seahawks offensive stats

• QB Drew Lock: 17 for 24, 191 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, three carries for 14 yards
• QB Holton Ahlers: Four for four, 43 passing yards, one passing touchdown, three carries for 29 yards
• RB Zach Charbonnet: Four carries for 14 yards, two catches for 14 yards
• RB Bryant Koback: Six carries for 32 yards, three catches for 43 yards
• WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Three catches for 25 yards
• WR Jake Bobo: Three catches for 55 yards, one touchdown
• WR Easop Winston Jr.: Three catches for 29 yards, one touchdown
• WR Matt Landers: One catch for 30 yards, one touchdown

Notable defensive stats

• LB Jon Rhattigan: Nine tackles (seven solo)
• LB Devin Bush: Six tackles (five solo), one tackle for loss
• DB Jerrick Reed: Five tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss, one pass breakup
• DL Mike Morris: One QB hit
• OLB Boye Mafe: Three tackles, one QB hit
• DL Levi Bell: Three tackles, one sack, three QB hits
• DL Jordan Ferguson: Two tackles, one sack
• DB Jonathan Sutherland: Three tackles, one QB hit

Seattle Seahawks WR Cade Johnson taken to hospital as precaution

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Jake Bobo...

The Associated Press

Recap: Drew Lock throws 2 TDs, Seahawks beat Vikings 24-13

Drew Lock threw a pair of touchdowns passes, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-13 on Thursday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

23 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Observations from Seahawks’ preseason-opening win

Stacy Rost details what stood out from the first Seattle Seahawks game of the 2023 preseason, a 24-13 win over the Vikings.

23 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Cade Johnson...

The Associated Press

Seahawks WR Cade Johnson taken to hospital as precaution

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson was taken to a hospital at halftime Thursday night to be evaluated for head and neck injuries.

23 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brent Stecker

Michael Bennett: Thoughts on Seahawks’ D and LOB comparisons

Seattle Seahawks legend Michael Bennett joined Brock and Salk to share his observations about the defense for 2023 and how it compares to when he played.

23 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seattle Seahawks Radio: How to listen to Seattle Sports broadcast

The 2022 Seahawks season is here, and we have all the action for you live on the Seahawks Radio Network. Details on how to tune in here.

23 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll Quandre Diggs Jamal Adams...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: How Seahawks must get return on investment on defense

Michael Bumpus broke down the "return on investment" he needs to see from the Seattle Seahawks on defense this year.

23 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks highlights from 24-13 preseason win over Vikings