Seattle Seahawks football is officially underway as the preseason opener is officially in the books as a 24-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

Seattle Seahawks 24, Minnesota Vikings 13: Rost’s observations | Box score

Here are the biggest Seahawks highlights of the night, as well as some notable stats from the exhibition contest.

Biggest plays from Seattle Seahawks’ win

• Coby Bryant sets the tone

The Seattle Seahawks’ secondary is as deep it’s been in years, and part of what’s happened is Coby Bryant, a rookie last year who was the team’s go-to nickel corner, is now seeing time at safety.

So far, so good for the Cincinnati product, who issued this massive hit in the first quarter.

Coby bringing the boom! 📺 #MINvsSEA on KING 5 | NFLNpic.twitter.com/KvfRNAoqkc — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 11, 2023

• Jake Bobo gets Hawks into red zone

The Seahawks used their second first-round pick on a receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but they also signed an undrafted free agent who’s been getting a lot of love this offseason.

That would be UCLA product Jake Bobo. He came up with a big catch on a second quarter touchdown drive, connecting with quarterback Drew Lock on a 29-yard gain that got Seattle into the red zone.

Lock on to Bobo. 🎯#MINvsSEA on KING 5 | NFLN pic.twitter.com/xKDx4QP8mv — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 11, 2023

• Lock finds Winston for 6

Shortly after Lock connected with Bobo for a big gain that got the Seahawks into the red zone, Seattle’s quarterback fired a missile over the middle of the field to wide receiver Easop Winston Jr.

This is Winston’s fourth NFL season after entering the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. Before going pro, Winston was a standout wide receiver at WSU, ending his Cougs career with 970 yards and 11 touchdowns his senior year.

• Griffin Hebert recovers a fumble

Undrafted rookie free agent Griffin Hebert, a tight end out of UTSA, came up with a big turnover in the third quarter, recovering a muffed punt. That wound up setting up a Seahawks go-ahead touchdown.

Special teams coming up big!#MINvsSEA on KING 5 | NFLN pic.twitter.com/BpaWLVNyV6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 11, 2023

• Bobo strikes again

Bobo made another big play, this time connecting with Lock for a 19-yard touchdown to give the Seahawks the lead late in the third quarter. The score came on third-and-8.

Jake Bobo. Welcome to the NFL!#MINvsSEA on KING 5 | NFLN pic.twitter.com/6iEmEKw7o7 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 11, 2023

And here’s Bobo celebrating after the fact with head coach Pete Carroll.

• Two UDFAs combine for TD

Once Lock’s day was done, the Seahawks turned to lefty Holton Ahlers, an undrafted rookie free agent quarterback out of East Carolina.

After a few big runs to get the drive started, Ahlers went deep down the right sideline as he was hit, throwing up a bit of a prayer that was answered by Matt Landers, a fellow undrafted rookie free agent who played at Arkansas.

Notable Seattle Seahawks offensive stats

• QB Drew Lock: 17 for 24, 191 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, three carries for 14 yards

• QB Holton Ahlers: Four for four, 43 passing yards, one passing touchdown, three carries for 29 yards

• RB Zach Charbonnet: Four carries for 14 yards, two catches for 14 yards

• RB Bryant Koback: Six carries for 32 yards, three catches for 43 yards

• WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Three catches for 25 yards

• WR Jake Bobo: Three catches for 55 yards, one touchdown

• WR Easop Winston Jr.: Three catches for 29 yards, one touchdown

• WR Matt Landers: One catch for 30 yards, one touchdown

Notable defensive stats

• LB Jon Rhattigan: Nine tackles (seven solo)

• LB Devin Bush: Six tackles (five solo), one tackle for loss

• DB Jerrick Reed: Five tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss, one pass breakup

• DL Mike Morris: One QB hit

• OLB Boye Mafe: Three tackles, one QB hit

• DL Levi Bell: Three tackles, one sack, three QB hits

• DL Jordan Ferguson: Two tackles, one sack

• DB Jonathan Sutherland: Three tackles, one QB hit

Seattle Seahawks WR Cade Johnson taken to hospital as precaution

